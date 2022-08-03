ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

allears.net

Plans Have CHANGED For This Abandoned Orlando Theme Park

Did you know there’s an abandoned theme park in Orlando?. We’re all familiar with Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld, which are all operating at full swing. A year ago, AdventHealth bought the abandoned theme park Holy Land, and we’ve been waiting to see what will be done to the land. Now, there’s a big update as to what we can expect to take the theme park’s place.
ORLANDO, FL
meetingstoday.com

The No. 1 Meeting Destination in the Country Continues to Go Above and Beyond

Orlando remains on top of Cvent’s list of Top 10 Meeting Destinations in the U.S. for many reasons: easy accessibility to Orlando International Airport (MCO), the award-winning Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), a vast collection of branded hotels offering more than 7,600 hotel rooms within a mile of the OCCC, and an array of entertainment options including theme parks, live music, speakeasies and much more.
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

Disney World Has a New Dinner and a Show Offering

Orlando is never low on options for entertainment, and now there is one more great offering for patrons. Dinner and a show is a great way to make the most of dinner time and get much needed downtime and still be entertained (and entertaining) at the same time. Universal Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

The best Indian restaurants in Orlando, according to Reddit

Orlando was once the ‘chain restaurant capital’ of the world, leaving us to choose from a slate of bland restaurants. That has changed as Orlando's culinary scene boomed, leaving multiple options for nearly every type of cuisine,. In fact, Orlando has enough options now to discern between the...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Universal to close summer Tribute Store, SeaWorld reports Q2 earnings and Disney Parks sets D23 Expo plans

From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. As Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights creeps closer, Ashley and Allison share some noteworthy updates. Speaking of Halloween, Legoland Florida has “monster” plans for its Brick-or-Treat. And finally, Disney has launched its new MagicBand+ device. Ashley took it for a spin and shares what she learned. Listen to this week's episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

PHOTOS: Bad Bunny performs at Camping World Stadium in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - There was only one place to be on Friday night and that was at Camping World Stadium as Bad Bunny performed for a packed crowd. Roads around the stadium were shut down around 2:30 p.m. – hours before the concert as massive crowds of fans were anticipated for the show.
ORLANDO, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

How Far Is Davenport From Universal Studios?

Davenport is a quaint, charming city in central Florida, ideally situated for traveling to and from excellent tourist attractions such as Universal Studios. If you’ve been planning a trip to this famous theme park, chances are you’ve considered Davenport for your lodging. But how far is Davenport from...
DAVENPORT, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

Can You Use Disney Gift Cards at Disney Springs?

The Walt Disney Company is a renowned entertainment chain that operates theme parks, resorts, shopping centers, restaurants, and a cruise line. One of Disney’s most popular destinations is Disney Springs, a shopping and dining area in Orlando, Florida. With so much to offer guests, it’s no wonder that many people want to know if they can use their gift cards throughout Disney establishments.
ORLANDO, FL
995qyk.com

Soak Away Your Troubles At Florida’s First Beer Spa

Time to take relaxation to a new level as you soak away your troubles at Florida’s first beer spa. That’s right, beer spa!. Take a trek to Orlando and treat your body to a sumptuous soak in barley and hops. My Beer Spa is the first place in the Sunshine State offering what they call “a hop infusion treatment.” The beer tubs are filled with all the ingredients that make beer: water, barley, hops, and brewers yeast. The only thing different about this mixture when compared to the beer we drink is that it doesn’t undergo the fermentation process. That’s right, you’re soaking in non-alcoholic beer.
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Florida

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you happen to live in Florida or you love going to Florida on holiday and you love eating pizza, then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some tasty pizza. Once you taste the kind of pizza they serve at these places, you'll want to keep going back for more. That's because no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you like, you will absolutely find something for your liking at these pizza spots. But don't take my word for it. Go and try them out yourself and then come back and tell us which one you liked more. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Florida to visit next time you are in the area:
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Trainer reveals K-9 training methods ahead of Orlando’s checkpoint rollout

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — K-9 trainers offer insight ahead of the arrival of bomb-sniffing dogs going to downtown Orlando. Facilities like Southern Coast K9 teach dogs to work crowds and detect hazardous materials. Much like what’s set to happen at safety checkpoints across Orlando’s entertainment district.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach airport security adds new, advanced screening technology

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The space age has come to Daytona Beach International Airport. Transportation Security Administration is now using the most advanced technology available at its security checkpoints there. "These are CTs or Computed Tomography machines," Sari Koshetz, a TSA spokeman said. They do look like something NASA...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Another early start time for storms in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wash, rinse and repeat. After the first half of the morning is sunny, several downpours and few storms will get going before lunch. The best chance to see the pre-lunch action will be east of Interstate 4 and closest to the coast. Scattered downpours and storms...
ORLANDO, FL
