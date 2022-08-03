Innergex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONGUEUIL, Quebec (AP) _ Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INGXF) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $19.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Longueuil, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The renewable energy company posted revenue of $172.2 million in the period.

