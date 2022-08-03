Watch now: Barrick board meets in Elko, gets update on NGM joint venture

Read on elkodaily.com
How Nevada is leading the nation in reducing animal-vehicle collisions
Last month, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) released a study exploring the best ways to reduce the frequency of collisions. While analyzing the effectiveness of 30 different current mitigation tactics, researchers found that a combination of wildlife fences and over/underpasses reduce animal-vehicle collisions and protect habitat connectivity by more than 85 percent. The post How Nevada is leading the nation in reducing animal-vehicle collisions appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Elko Daily Free Press
Spring Creek Association starts five-year strategic planning
SPRING CREEK – What do Spring Creek Association homeowners want to see in their community in the next five years?. According to a survey, residents are wanting better public safety and more community facilities, events and business growth. The University of Nevada, Reno’s Center for Economic Development at the...
Elko Daily Free Press
Rewrite: News from past issues
——— Valentine Walther was in from Huntington Wednesday with a load of currants and raspberries, raised on his place. He was not long in disposing of his entire load. Indian Hal Clayton has gone on a visit to Fort Hall, Idaho. He was called there to consult with some of the Bannock chiefs.
Elko Daily Free Press
County may consider forensic audit of primary election
ELKO – After hearing concerns that at one point got rowdy about the validity of Elko County’s primary election and a recount requested by a candidate for governor, Elko County Commissioners informally agreed this week that they may look at a forensic audit of the election results. “The...
Elko Daily Free Press
Nite at the Races slated Aug. 19
ELKO — Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada, an affiliate of the fifth largest state office of the nation’s leading dropout prevention organization, announces the return of its annual fundraiser, Nite at the Races at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the Elko Conference Center. Guests are invited...
Elko Daily Free Press
What's on the agenda: Local government in the week ahead
Elko City Council will meet in special session at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at Elko City Hall. Council members will conduct a first reading of an ordinance changing the allocation of hotel tax funds with .75% going to the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority Facility Fund and 1.25% going to the Air Alliance Airline Revenue Guarantee Program.
Elko Daily Free Press
The Good Deed Project coming to Elko
ELKO – The Good Deed Project is coming to Elko. Mandy Telleria, who grew up in Elko County, is returning to her hometown to start a branch of her nonprofit, the Good Deed Project, in the area. Starting in 2014 as a 501©3 nonprofit, the organization assists other groups,...
Elko Daily Free Press
Carol Linda Mott (Vach)
Carol Linda Mott (Vach), 70, of Spring Creek, NV passed away peacefully at her home while being comforted by loving friends and family on August 1st, 2022 after a 6 year battle with cancer. Carol was born on November 30, 1951 to Marion (Bud) and Virginia Vach in St. Charles, MO. As a young adult, she moved to Southern California, where she met and married her husband of 50 years, Gail Mott.
Elko Daily Free Press
Pickup burns on road near South Fork
ELKO – Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on the Jiggs Highway this week and a wildland fire in Ruby Valley. The vehicle fire near South Fork on Wednesday also burned into adjacent wildland but was held to less than an eighth of an acre. When Elko County Fire Protection District’s Station 21 arrived on the scene the pickup was already completely in flames. Also involved in fighting the blaze were Ten Mile volunteers.
Elko Daily Free Press
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Jay L. Allen, 39, of West Wendover was arrested July 31, 2022, for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,245. Anthony P. Burnett, 54, of Carlin was arrested July 30, 2022, on West Idaho Street near...
Elko Daily Free Press
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (13) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Elko Daily Free Press
Arnold Lee Hannum
SPRING CREEK—Arnold Lee Hannum, 75, of Spring Creek, Nevada passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, with his loving family by his side. He was born December 1, 1946, in Indiana to the late Arnold and Wanda Hannum. Lee served in the United States Navy in the south pacific from 1964 to 1967 on the USS Boyd. Following his service in the Navy, he worked in the mining industry in Wyoming and Nevada. Lee was an avid reader of historical non-fiction novels, which his family spent many hours tracking down as they were often the only thing on his Christmas wish list besides new slippers and a bag of walnuts.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko woman jailed on New Year's Day car theft
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested for car theft eight months after the vehicle was loaned to her for a trip to a local store. Brandi Dennis, 32, was booked in Elko County Jail on Wednesday for grand larceny of a motor vehicle. According to court documents, the...
