WWE News: Video of SummerSlam Tryouts, Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments, This Is Awesome Looks at Superstar Entrances

Various News: The Undertaker Poses For Photo With Andrade, AEW Teases Hookhausen In Match Graphic, New Roman Reigns Shirt Avaiable
– Following Ric Flair’s Last Match last Sunday, The Undertaker posed for a photo with Andrade el Idolo backstage. Andrade wrote: “Never imagine it! thank you for your words Sir #Undertaker #Andrade #RicFlairsLastMatch #legend”. – In recent match graphics for AEW Quake by the Lake, it seems the...
Lineup for Tonight’s Battleground Championship Wrestling Turn Up the Heat: Atsushi Onita, Bully Ray, More Set for Action
– Battleground Championship Wrestling returns tonight with its Turn Up The Heat event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In the main event, Atsushi Onita teams up with FMW Leather against Bully Ray and PCO. Tony Nese, Buddy Matthews, and Brian Cage, plus a lot more, will also be in action Here’s the updated lineup:
AEW Fight Forever Reportedly Has ‘Much Different’ Story Mode
A new report has some updated details on the AEW Fight Forever console game. As noted, the game received its first teaser trailer and new screenshots on Friday, with a full trailer set to arrive this week. Fightful Select has uncovered some new information about the game, including that the story mode is “much different” than any other wrestling game.
Windham Rotunda Says Wrestling ‘Isn’t a Love Story’
The former Bray Wyatt, Windham Rotunda, recently reflected on what wrestling means to him. Rotunda, who has been largely out of the industry since he was released in late July of last year, took to his Twitter account on Sunday to talk about the wrestling and how, despite some negative aspects, it’s a wonderful thing.
The Gathering III Results: Kamille Defends NWA Women’s Title, More
The Gathering III took place on Saturday night, featuring an NWA World Women’s Championship defense and more. You can check out the full results from the show, which took place in Charlotte, North Carolina, below (per Fightful):. * Lodi def. Caleb Konley. * Jackie Fulton def. Chris Montgomery. *...
Mick Foley Speaks on Son’s Prospects After WWE Exit
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke out regarding his son Dewey’s future following his release from the WWE this June (per Wrestling Inc.). He mentioned Dewey on his Foley is Pod podcast, saying would likely perform better with fewer constraints, and commented that he would probably find employment elsewhere, since Dewey was used to intense schedule hours during his career with the WWE.
Booker T Didn’t Like Faked Heart Attack Spot During Ric Flair’s Last Match
Booker T was among those who didn’t love the spot during Ric Flair’s Last Match where the Nature Boy faked a heart attack for a cheap shot on his opponent. At last Sunday’s PPV, Flair teamed with Andrade El Idolo against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal and Flair pretended to be suffering from a heart attack while on the outside to lure Lethal into an eye poke. Flair has a pacemaker due to some serious health issues over the past couple years, and the spot garnered some criticism online which Booker T agreed with on his Hall of Fame podcast.
Various News: James Storm Says Beer Money Reunion Is Unlikely, Rhea Ripley Calls WWE Fans Fickle Over Liv Morgan, Mark Sterling Gives Update After Table Crash
– In a post on Twitter, James Storm said that while a Beer Money reunion with Bobby Roode would be fun, he doesn’t think it will happen. He wrote: “Never say never but highly unlikely but it would be fun with some of those tag teams.”. – Rhea...
Jerry Jarrett Thinks Triple H Will Make WWE Focus More On Wrestling
PWInsider reports that during a panel at The Gathering in North Carolina, Jerry Jarrett gave his thoughts on what the WWE will be like with Triple H taking over creative from the retired Vince McMahon. He said: “They didn’t tell me not to tell anybody. So I’ll tell you, Hunter...
Various News: XFL Hires Coach From WWE Performance Center, NJPW Strong 2nd Anniversary Special Streaming Online, Preview Of Next WWE Rivals
– In a post on Instagram, WWE NXT wrestler Xyon Quinn said goodbye to NXT Strength & Conditioning coach Sean Hayes, who was recently hired by the XFL. He wrote: “The OG of @wwenxt. Best wishes on your next adventure with @xfl brother, they’ve gained a beast of a trainer and an absolute legend of a [email protected]_hayes #youareNXT”
411’s WWE This is Awesome Episode Two Report: Most Awesome Superstar Entrances
-Back at it with episode two of this series. This week it’s all about making an entrance. Let’s get to it. . -I do like that the show intro is different each week as it is tailored to that week’s theme. -Greg Miller welcomes us to...
Possible Spoiler For Next Week’s WWE Raw
A new report has a potential spoiler for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Edge is scheduled to be at the show in Cleveland, Ohio. Edge made his return to WWE TV at SummerSlam as he helped The Mysterios defeat The Judgment Day. He appeared on this week’s show and cut a promo vowing to kill the stable he created.
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 8.5.22
We’re a day away from Battle Of The Belts and that is probably not going to mean very much. Other than that, we have a street fight this week between Keith Lee/Swerve Strickland and Josh Woods/Tony Nese, after Woods attacked Lee last week. In addition, Madison Rayne will be making her AEW debut which could be interesting. Let’s get to it.
Brock Lesnar Set for WWE Day 1 in 2023
– WWE is currently advertising Brock Lesnar as one of the featured Superstars to appear at next year’s WWE Day 1 scheduled for January 1, 2023. The event will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. WWE previously featured Lesnar in the promo image for the event, but now he’s the only Superstar currently advertised to appear on the show.
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Reacts to Karrion Kross Attack, Preview Clips for Lex Luger Episode of Biography: WWE Legends
– As noted on last night’s WWE SmackDown, Drew McIntyre was assaulted by a returning Karrion Kross. After the show, McIntyre took to Twitter to comment on the attack. McIntyre wrote, “Was I just jumped by the guy last seen wearing bondage and a helmet? I’ve had better Fridays…”
Karrion Kross & Scarlett Return on WWE Smackdown, Kross Lays Out Drew McIntyre
Karrion Kross and Scarlett are back in WWE, taking out Drew McIntyre on Smackdown and setting sights on Roman Reigns. Tonight’s episode saw Kross and Scarlett come out during the main event segment, with Kross attacking McIntyre as he was cutting a promo on Reigns about their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Clash at the Castle.
WWE News: Double Smackdown Taping Set For Later This Month, NXT Live Event Tonight
– WWE will be holding a double taping of Smackdown later this month due to travel for Clash at the Castle. PWInsider reports that the double taping will take place on August 26th in order to allow WWE to travel over to the UK the next week for the September 4th PPV.
Updated Lineup For Impact Emergence
Impact has an updated lineup for next week’s Impact Emergence following this week’s show. You can check out the full card below for the special, which airs on Impact! Plus next Friday:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Alex Shelley. * Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne...
Sasha Banks No Longer Advertised For Celebrity Flag Football Game
Amid reports that she may be returning to WWE, Sasha Banks is no longer advertised for tomorrow’s celebrity flag football game. Banks had been advertised as competing in the LA Rams’ celebrity game that is set for Friday under her real name Mercedes Varnado, but the Rams’ Instagram Stories listed an updated roster that no longer shows her. The Rams’ official website also no longer lists her.
Update On Several Wrestlers Absent From RAW and Smackdown Lately
Fightful Select has updates on several WWE wrestlers who have been absent from RAW and Smackdown as of late, including Kevin Owens and Lacey Evans. Owens was missing from this week’s RAW and hasn’t appeared much since Money in the Bank. Some questioned his absence, especially as he’s seen as a “Triple H guy”. Fans expected he’d get featured more as a result of Triple H taking over creative. Owens is not injured and there are currently plans being worked on for him going forward. Triple H was in charge of NXT when Owens was signed and gave him a huge push on the brand. He was also paired with Owens on-screen when he was Universal Champion.
