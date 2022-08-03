WWE News: Video of SummerSlam Tryouts, Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments, This Is Awesome Looks at Superstar Entrances

Booker T was among those who didn’t love the spot during Ric Flair’s Last Match where the Nature Boy faked a heart attack for a cheap shot on his opponent. At last Sunday’s PPV, Flair teamed with Andrade El Idolo against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal and Flair pretended to be suffering from a heart attack while on the outside to lure Lethal into an eye poke. Flair has a pacemaker due to some serious health issues over the past couple years, and the spot garnered some criticism online which Booker T agreed with on his Hall of Fame podcast.

