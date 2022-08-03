ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE News: Video of SummerSlam Tryouts, Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments, This Is Awesome Looks at Superstar Entrances

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 4 days ago
411mania.com

Lineup for Tonight’s Battleground Championship Wrestling Turn Up the Heat: Atsushi Onita, Bully Ray, More Set for Action

– Battleground Championship Wrestling returns tonight with its Turn Up The Heat event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In the main event, Atsushi Onita teams up with FMW Leather against Bully Ray and PCO. Tony Nese, Buddy Matthews, and Brian Cage, plus a lot more, will also be in action Here’s the updated lineup:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
411mania.com

AEW Fight Forever Reportedly Has ‘Much Different’ Story Mode

A new report has some updated details on the AEW Fight Forever console game. As noted, the game received its first teaser trailer and new screenshots on Friday, with a full trailer set to arrive this week. Fightful Select has uncovered some new information about the game, including that the story mode is “much different” than any other wrestling game.
VIDEO GAMES
411mania.com

Windham Rotunda Says Wrestling ‘Isn’t a Love Story’

The former Bray Wyatt, Windham Rotunda, recently reflected on what wrestling means to him. Rotunda, who has been largely out of the industry since he was released in late July of last year, took to his Twitter account on Sunday to talk about the wrestling and how, despite some negative aspects, it’s a wonderful thing.
WWE
411mania.com

The Gathering III Results: Kamille Defends NWA Women’s Title, More

The Gathering III took place on Saturday night, featuring an NWA World Women’s Championship defense and more. You can check out the full results from the show, which took place in Charlotte, North Carolina, below (per Fightful):. * Lodi def. Caleb Konley. * Jackie Fulton def. Chris Montgomery. *...
CHARLOTTE, NC
411mania.com

Mick Foley Speaks on Son’s Prospects After WWE Exit

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke out regarding his son Dewey’s future following his release from the WWE this June (per Wrestling Inc.). He mentioned Dewey on his Foley is Pod podcast, saying would likely perform better with fewer constraints, and commented that he would probably find employment elsewhere, since Dewey was used to intense schedule hours during his career with the WWE.
WWE
411mania.com

Booker T Didn’t Like Faked Heart Attack Spot During Ric Flair’s Last Match

Booker T was among those who didn’t love the spot during Ric Flair’s Last Match where the Nature Boy faked a heart attack for a cheap shot on his opponent. At last Sunday’s PPV, Flair teamed with Andrade El Idolo against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal and Flair pretended to be suffering from a heart attack while on the outside to lure Lethal into an eye poke. Flair has a pacemaker due to some serious health issues over the past couple years, and the spot garnered some criticism online which Booker T agreed with on his Hall of Fame podcast.
WWE
411mania.com

Jerry Jarrett Thinks Triple H Will Make WWE Focus More On Wrestling

PWInsider reports that during a panel at The Gathering in North Carolina, Jerry Jarrett gave his thoughts on what the WWE will be like with Triple H taking over creative from the retired Vince McMahon. He said: “They didn’t tell me not to tell anybody. So I’ll tell you, Hunter...
WWE
411mania.com

Various News: XFL Hires Coach From WWE Performance Center, NJPW Strong 2nd Anniversary Special Streaming Online, Preview Of Next WWE Rivals

– In a post on Instagram, WWE NXT wrestler Xyon Quinn said goodbye to NXT Strength & Conditioning coach Sean Hayes, who was recently hired by the XFL. He wrote: “The OG of @wwenxt. Best wishes on your next adventure with @xfl brother, they’ve gained a beast of a trainer and an absolute legend of a [email protected]_hayes #youareNXT”
WWE
411mania.com

Possible Spoiler For Next Week’s WWE Raw

A new report has a potential spoiler for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Edge is scheduled to be at the show in Cleveland, Ohio. Edge made his return to WWE TV at SummerSlam as he helped The Mysterios defeat The Judgment Day. He appeared on this week’s show and cut a promo vowing to kill the stable he created.
CLEVELAND, OH
411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 8.5.22

We’re a day away from Battle Of The Belts and that is probably not going to mean very much. Other than that, we have a street fight this week between Keith Lee/Swerve Strickland and Josh Woods/Tony Nese, after Woods attacked Lee last week. In addition, Madison Rayne will be making her AEW debut which could be interesting. Let’s get to it.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Set for WWE Day 1 in 2023

– WWE is currently advertising Brock Lesnar as one of the featured Superstars to appear at next year’s WWE Day 1 scheduled for January 1, 2023. The event will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. WWE previously featured Lesnar in the promo image for the event, but now he’s the only Superstar currently advertised to appear on the show.
ATLANTA, GA
411mania.com

Karrion Kross & Scarlett Return on WWE Smackdown, Kross Lays Out Drew McIntyre

Karrion Kross and Scarlett are back in WWE, taking out Drew McIntyre on Smackdown and setting sights on Roman Reigns. Tonight’s episode saw Kross and Scarlett come out during the main event segment, with Kross attacking McIntyre as he was cutting a promo on Reigns about their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Clash at the Castle.
WWE
411mania.com

Updated Lineup For Impact Emergence

Impact has an updated lineup for next week’s Impact Emergence following this week’s show. You can check out the full card below for the special, which airs on Impact! Plus next Friday:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Alex Shelley. * Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne...
WWE
411mania.com

Sasha Banks No Longer Advertised For Celebrity Flag Football Game

Amid reports that she may be returning to WWE, Sasha Banks is no longer advertised for tomorrow’s celebrity flag football game. Banks had been advertised as competing in the LA Rams’ celebrity game that is set for Friday under her real name Mercedes Varnado, but the Rams’ Instagram Stories listed an updated roster that no longer shows her. The Rams’ official website also no longer lists her.
WWE
411mania.com

Update On Several Wrestlers Absent From RAW and Smackdown Lately

Fightful Select has updates on several WWE wrestlers who have been absent from RAW and Smackdown as of late, including Kevin Owens and Lacey Evans. Owens was missing from this week’s RAW and hasn’t appeared much since Money in the Bank. Some questioned his absence, especially as he’s seen as a “Triple H guy”. Fans expected he’d get featured more as a result of Triple H taking over creative. Owens is not injured and there are currently plans being worked on for him going forward. Triple H was in charge of NXT when Owens was signed and gave him a huge push on the brand. He was also paired with Owens on-screen when he was Universal Champion.
WWE

