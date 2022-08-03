ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock Police responded to shooting, 42nd and Ave A

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a shooting near East 42nd Street and Avenue A. Police said one person was shot and was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries. “The original call for service was received at 2:39 a.m.,” police said. Other details were […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

East Lubbock shooting leaves 1 seriously injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a shooting in East Lubbock on Aug 7. One person was left with serious injuries after being shot, according to police. The person was transported to UMC to treat their injuries. The shooting occurred near E 42nd Street and...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured after a motorcycle crash. The crash occurred on the westbound access road of N Loop 289 and Avenue P. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the call around 3:45 p.m. Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock to begin construction at 82nd Street & Quaker Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 8th, D&D Construction will perform fiber optic cable line work near the intersection of 82nd Street & Quaker Avenue. FC Traffic Control will set up various lane closures for all four approaches and the intersection will likely be affected by heavy congestion and significant delays. Work is scheduled to take two days, weather permitting.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock to begin 34th Street pavement repairs

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Beginning Tuesday, August 9, West Texas Paving Inc., under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin pavement repairs on 34th St., between Ave Q and I-27. This work will require changes to traffic flow during construction. Appropriate signage and barricades will be in place around the work zone. Motorists are urged to allow extra time for delays or find alternate routes. Pavement repairs will take approximately eight weeks to complete depending on weather and construction.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Police vehicle stolen from inside Lubbock repair shop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are searching for information related to a Lubbock Police vehicle stolen from a car repair shop early Wednesday morning. Police officials say just after 1:30 a.m., they were called to check a subject at Scott’s Complete Car Care at 34th and University. When...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Friday morning top stories: Lubbock teen missing since mid-July

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A Lubbock teen has been missing since July 15. Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Summer Colvin. She is one of 32 children that were reported missing in Texas in July. More information here: Authorities searching for Lubbock teen missing since mid-July. A Lubbock...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock police cruiser stolen, crashed on Tuesday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are trying to determine who stole, and then crashed one of their cruisers Tuesday night. The theft happened just before 2 a.m., at an automotive shop near 34th and University. Someone broke into the maintenance area, stole the car, and smashed through the garage door.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

No, Lubbock Police Aren’t Calling To Arrest You Because You Have Warrants

Like clockwork, the scammers are at it again in the Hub City. This time, they've actually gone so far as to spoof (impersonate) an actual Lubbock County Sheriff's Department phone number. According to a statement from the Sheriff's office, the call starts out with the scammer saying that there is a warrant out for your arrest, and saying that the matter can be resolved by payment over the phone. The scammer is usually quite persistent which results in their target giving up some kind of information to make it "go away", when in reality there is no warrant.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Mothers Against Drunk Driving hosts annual event at Lubbock County Courthouse

LUBBOCK, Texas – Mothers Against Drunk Driving is an organization aiming to bring awareness to the danger of drinking and driving and support those who have been affected by drinking and driving. The organization announced last week they would hold their annual 5K called “Walk Like MADD” Saturday, August...
LUBBOCK, TX

