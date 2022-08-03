Read on www.everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Police responded to shooting, 42nd and Ave A
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a shooting near East 42nd Street and Avenue A. Police said one person was shot and was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries. “The original call for service was received at 2:39 a.m.,” police said. Other details were […]
KCBD
East Lubbock shooting leaves 1 seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a shooting in East Lubbock on Aug 7. One person was left with serious injuries after being shot, according to police. The person was transported to UMC to treat their injuries. The shooting occurred near E 42nd Street and...
KCBD
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured after a motorcycle crash. The crash occurred on the westbound access road of N Loop 289 and Avenue P. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the call around 3:45 p.m. Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.
fox34.com
Sunday morning top stories: 1 person injured during early morning shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. One person was seriously injured during a shooting in East Lubbock. A single mother has graduated from Texas Tech after a chance meeting with the Chancellor on a plane ride. Erica Flores is a mother of three who happened to sit next to...
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock to begin construction at 82nd Street & Quaker Avenue
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 8th, D&D Construction will perform fiber optic cable line work near the intersection of 82nd Street & Quaker Avenue. FC Traffic Control will set up various lane closures for all four approaches and the intersection will likely be affected by heavy congestion and significant delays. Work is scheduled to take two days, weather permitting.
Lubbock man gets jail, probation in deadly drunk driving crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — A drunk driver in a deadly 2017 crash pleaded guilty to Intoxication Manslaughter and was sentenced to 120 days of jail time with 10 years of probation, according to the Lubbock District Attorney’s office. Maxwell Ezell, 24 at the time of the crash, was driving a Chevy Camaro in the 6200 block […]
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock to begin 34th Street pavement repairs
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Beginning Tuesday, August 9, West Texas Paving Inc., under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin pavement repairs on 34th St., between Ave Q and I-27. This work will require changes to traffic flow during construction. Appropriate signage and barricades will be in place around the work zone. Motorists are urged to allow extra time for delays or find alternate routes. Pavement repairs will take approximately eight weeks to complete depending on weather and construction.
Lubbock Schlotzky’s burned, damaged after two burglaries, reports show
A Lubbock Schlotzky's location in the 3700 block of 19th Street was the victim of arson on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department crime map.
KCBD
Police vehicle stolen from inside Lubbock repair shop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are searching for information related to a Lubbock Police vehicle stolen from a car repair shop early Wednesday morning. Police officials say just after 1:30 a.m., they were called to check a subject at Scott’s Complete Car Care at 34th and University. When...
Schlotzsky’s owner asking for public’s help after Lubbock restaurant set on fire
LUBBOCK, Texas – Schlotzky’s, a local staple of 45 years, was recently the target of a series of crimes. The restaurant was previously broken into on July 15 and July 17, with broken glass and paychecks stolen according to owner, Chris Lonngren. “It’s upsetting, you know, you kind of work through it. It is a […]
fox34.com
Friday morning top stories: Lubbock teen missing since mid-July
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A Lubbock teen has been missing since July 15. Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Summer Colvin. She is one of 32 children that were reported missing in Texas in July. More information here: Authorities searching for Lubbock teen missing since mid-July. A Lubbock...
Missing child last seen July 15 in Lubbock, police search
LUBBOCK, Texas — Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl they say was last seen in Lubbock on July 15. According to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Summer Colvin has brown hair, brown eyes, stands at 5’4 and weighs 140 pounds. LPD urged anyone with information on her location to call the […]
One arrested after 14 stolen credit, debit cards found during LPD traffic stop
the report, an officer found a backpack in the vehicle with the stolen cards.
Levelland resident escapes injury in deadly crash outside Kermit, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, a four-vehicle collision, involving Levelland resident, Omar Marquez-Jaquez, 45, occurred on State Highway 302, 20 miles west of Kermit, Texas. The crash resulted in the death of 64-year-old Jimmy Walker of Crockett, Texas, according to a crash report from The Texas Department Public Safety. None of the drivers in the […]
KCBD
Lubbock police cruiser stolen, crashed on Tuesday night
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are trying to determine who stole, and then crashed one of their cruisers Tuesday night. The theft happened just before 2 a.m., at an automotive shop near 34th and University. Someone broke into the maintenance area, stole the car, and smashed through the garage door.
No, Lubbock Police Aren’t Calling To Arrest You Because You Have Warrants
Like clockwork, the scammers are at it again in the Hub City. This time, they've actually gone so far as to spoof (impersonate) an actual Lubbock County Sheriff's Department phone number. According to a statement from the Sheriff's office, the call starts out with the scammer saying that there is a warrant out for your arrest, and saying that the matter can be resolved by payment over the phone. The scammer is usually quite persistent which results in their target giving up some kind of information to make it "go away", when in reality there is no warrant.
Lubbock Mystery: The Bombing Of The Alcoholics Anonymous Faith Club
Thursday May 18, 1978 in Lubbock, Texas. Lubbock was getting ready for a big Friday night that would see legends come to Lubbock. Stevie Ray Vaughn would be playing at Stubbs BBQ. And at the old Lubbock Municipal Coliseum, AC/DC would be rocking the city with songs like "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap" and "T.N.T".
everythinglubbock.com
8 victims identified when Lubbock couple arrested with stolen credit cards
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Sunday, a Lubbock couple was arrested after being caught with stolen credit and debit cards. Jayda Ham, 30, and Joe Aguilar Jr., 35 were found asleep at a building common for homeless people to sleep and loiter in downtown Lubbock. The suspects were awakened by...
LPD update after car crashes into apartment bedroom
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Wednesday released additional information at the request of EverythingLubbock.com concerning the arrest of two people after a vehicle crashed into the Madison Park Apartments on July 24. One of the victims, Joyce Nelson, 56, said she felt lucky to be alive the day after the crash. As a routine […]
everythinglubbock.com
Mothers Against Drunk Driving hosts annual event at Lubbock County Courthouse
LUBBOCK, Texas – Mothers Against Drunk Driving is an organization aiming to bring awareness to the danger of drinking and driving and support those who have been affected by drinking and driving. The organization announced last week they would hold their annual 5K called “Walk Like MADD” Saturday, August...
