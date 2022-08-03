ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Robinhood closes Charlotte office after round of layoffs

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Stock-trading app service Robinhood is closing its Charlotte office after reducing its head count by 23% throughout the company.

Channel 9 learned that the move is part of Robinhood’s restructuring and the latest round of layoffs.

The office opened just last year in a building on South Tryon Street.

The company cited in a blog on Tuesday high inflation and the recent cryptocurrency crash as reasons for the layoffs.

The reduction of about 780 jobs follows another round of layoffs announced earlier this year, which cut 9% of its workforce and “did not go far enough” in cutting costs, Tenev said in the blog.

Robinhood said its Charlotte employees will continue to work from home.

“As part of a broader company reorganization, we have decided to close our office in Charlotte,” the company said in a statement. “Employees in Charlotte who remain with Robinhood will begin working under our work from anywhere model.”

Robinhood’s stock has been mostly tumbling since its debut last year, The Associated Press reported. It’s nearly halved so far in 2022 and closed Tuesday at $9.23, up 2.1% for the day. It slipped nearly 1% in afterhours trading.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

