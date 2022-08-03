ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

greenvillejournal.com

Photos: 2022 Run2Overcome benefits Julie Valentine Center

The Julie Valentine Center hosted the Run2Overcome 10K, 5K and kids run Saturday morning in Cleveland Park. The mission of the organization is to stop sexual violence and child abuse and the impact of these crimes through prevention, investigation, collaboration, treatment and advocacy, according to its website.
livingupstatesc.com

Pedal your way through Greer on a 14-person bike

(Photo credit: Premier Pedal Parties) The Upstate’s only 14-person party bike just arrived in Greer!. Premier Pedal Parties promises the 1.5 hour tour through historical downtown Greer is perfect for all occasions and all levels of participants. Premier Pedal Parties says the luxury bike offers comfortable seats with seat...
City
Society
The Post and Courier

Spartanburg salon owners open beauty school downtown

SPARTANBURG — The owners of two Spartanburg County salons are planning to open an esthetician school. Lexi Brannon and Mya Barron are the owners of Bare Beauty Loft. The salon has one location in Spartanburg and another in Landrum. Brannon and Barron will combine their expertise at Bare Beauty Institute in downtown Spartanburg and teach future estheticians the skills to start a career.
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Old Coca-Cola mural to be removed from the West End

The old Coca-Cola mural which has adorned the siding of the Greenville Army Navy Store at the corner of River and Main Streets for decades will be removed and replaced as the building undergoes renovations. The decision was approved by the City of Greenville during its monthly Design Review Board...
my40.tv

Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
FOX Carolina

Animal hospital warns owners of canine flu outbreak in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several animal hospitals, pet boarding facilities and pet groomers in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas are warning animal owners of a canine flu outbreak. The Balanced Pets Integrative Care Center, located in Travelers Rest, said there have been confirmed cases of Canine H3N2 Influenza in...
WSPA 7News

Vigil held for Greenville woman killed in abandoned house

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Balloons rose in the air in honor of Susan Donald, who would have celebrated a birthday this past week. “My mom was one of the nicest people on this earth,” explained Stacey Donald, the victim’s daughter. “She would do anything for anybody. She didn’t deserve to be done the way she […]
The Post and Courier

Former Spartanburg chiropractic office remodeled as office, event space

SPARTANBURG — New office and event space is now available for lease or rent on John B. White Sr. Boulevard. The Palms on White Executive Offices and Event Center previously housed Advantage Healthcare of Spartanburg. it has been remodeled to cater to businesses and those looking to host events.
FOX Carolina

School supply giveaway in Anderson Co.

Firefighters are battling a structure fire on Sulphur Springs Road in Greenville County. Several animal hospitals, pet boarding facilities and pet groomers in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas are warning animal owners of a canine flu outbreak. Teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Anderson County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
