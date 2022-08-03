Read on greenvillejournal.com
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
greenvillejournal.com
Photos: 2022 Run2Overcome benefits Julie Valentine Center
The Julie Valentine Center hosted the Run2Overcome 10K, 5K and kids run Saturday morning in Cleveland Park. The mission of the organization is to stop sexual violence and child abuse and the impact of these crimes through prevention, investigation, collaboration, treatment and advocacy, according to its website.
Advocates call on community to address homelessness in Greenville Co.
Leaders with the Greenville Homeless Alliance said they have noticed an increase in mental health issues in those experiencing homelessness.
livingupstatesc.com
Pedal your way through Greer on a 14-person bike
(Photo credit: Premier Pedal Parties) The Upstate’s only 14-person party bike just arrived in Greer!. Premier Pedal Parties promises the 1.5 hour tour through historical downtown Greer is perfect for all occasions and all levels of participants. Premier Pedal Parties says the luxury bike offers comfortable seats with seat...
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg salon owners open beauty school downtown
SPARTANBURG — The owners of two Spartanburg County salons are planning to open an esthetician school. Lexi Brannon and Mya Barron are the owners of Bare Beauty Loft. The salon has one location in Spartanburg and another in Landrum. Brannon and Barron will combine their expertise at Bare Beauty Institute in downtown Spartanburg and teach future estheticians the skills to start a career.
Anderson revitalizes run-down community
Thursday was the official opening of new affordable apartments and a community park in Anderson.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Old Coca-Cola mural to be removed from the West End
The old Coca-Cola mural which has adorned the siding of the Greenville Army Navy Store at the corner of River and Main Streets for decades will be removed and replaced as the building undergoes renovations. The decision was approved by the City of Greenville during its monthly Design Review Board...
my40.tv
Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
FOX Carolina
Animal hospital warns owners of canine flu outbreak in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several animal hospitals, pet boarding facilities and pet groomers in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas are warning animal owners of a canine flu outbreak. The Balanced Pets Integrative Care Center, located in Travelers Rest, said there have been confirmed cases of Canine H3N2 Influenza in...
Vigil held for Greenville woman killed in abandoned house
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Balloons rose in the air in honor of Susan Donald, who would have celebrated a birthday this past week. “My mom was one of the nicest people on this earth,” explained Stacey Donald, the victim’s daughter. “She would do anything for anybody. She didn’t deserve to be done the way she […]
Canine flu confirmed in Spartanburg Co.
Confirmed cases of Canine Influenza (H3N2) have been spiking in the Spartanburg area.
The Post and Courier
Former Spartanburg chiropractic office remodeled as office, event space
SPARTANBURG — New office and event space is now available for lease or rent on John B. White Sr. Boulevard. The Palms on White Executive Offices and Event Center previously housed Advantage Healthcare of Spartanburg. it has been remodeled to cater to businesses and those looking to host events.
FOX Carolina
Upstate veterinarians warn of highly contagious dog flu outbreak
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s a new virus spreading in upstate, but it’s not harming you, it’s harming your dog. It’s called Canine Influenza or the dog flu. Some pet facilities have already sent notifications to pet owners and customers. “I had no idea. I...
The Post and Courier
Greenville church painted pink draws community concern, developer promises
GREENVILLE — A Greenville developer who painted a historically Black church pink in protest of a U.S. congressman met with the surrounding West Greenville community to talk through their concerns and discuss what might happen next. By the end of the July 30 forum on a muggy Saturday inside...
FOX Carolina
School supply giveaway in Anderson Co.
Several animal hospitals, pet boarding facilities and pet groomers in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas are warning animal owners of a canine flu outbreak. Teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Anderson County.
Top 25 public high schools in SC, compared to data
Several public high schools in the Upstate are rated among the best educational institutions in South Carolina, according to several national ranking organizations, but how do those rankings stand up to data? Let's take a look.
Newberry County nursing graduates receive pins
Graduates of Piedmont Technical College’s associate degree nursing program from Newberry County were recognized in a spring pinning ceremony at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood. The students are, from left: Alyssa Flynn; Catherine Davis; LaQuesha Morris; and Mary Elizabeth Hunter.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Pristine Island, An Hour From Greenville, SC, Has Splash Park and Cabins on Lake Hartwell
The Big Water Marina on Lake Hartwell, just an hour from Greenville, SC has tons of family-friendly entertainment, food, water options, and even beautiful cabins. So stay for a day, a weekend, or a week! Media tickets were provided to Splash Island for this review. I came to the Big...
The Post and Courier
Upstate hotel market finds stability, with potentially bigger gains to come
Steady business and leisure travel to the Greenville area has helped bring stability to the Upstate’s hotel sector, which has maintained an occupancy rate at or above 70 percent for four consecutive months, according to a recent report by a commercial real estate firm. Hotel occupancy in the Greenville-Spartanburg...
Family of murder victim call on City of Greenville for change
The family of a murder victim is calling on the City of Greenville to tear down the house where she was killed.
