AEW News: Young Bucks Summer Kick Party Shirt, Sammy Guevara Pranks Ricky Starks, Starks Surprises Superfan

PWMania
Lana Recalls ‘Weird Moment’ Having to Practice Kissing Dolph Ziggler in Front of Vince McMahon
Former WWE star CJ Perry (Lana) recently spoke on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Perry talked about her rehearsals for her skit where she had to kiss Dolph Ziggler:. “The crazy thing with Dolph that was super awkward...
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
Did Ronda Rousey actually attack an official at WWE SummerSlam?
Ronda Rousey has been “suspended” by WWE for attacking a referee at SummerSlam. Was the incident legitimate?. At WWE SummerSlam 2022, former MMA star Ronda Rousey looked to regain her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Liv Morgan. In just under five minutes, Rousey put Morgan in an armbar, but her shoulders were on the mat, and the referee counted to three. Morgan was declared the winner, but there was controversy. Morgan tapped out before the official’s hand hit the mat for three.
stillrealtous.com
Rhea Ripley Responds To Fan Who Says She’s Transforming Into A Male
Rhea Ripley has been climbing the ladder in WWE for years now and she’s established herself as force to be reckoned with. Ripley has dominated the competition and during her time with the company she’s managed to win the Raw Women’s Championship, WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, NXT Women’s Championship and the NXT UK Women’s Championship.
stillrealtous.com
Madcap Moss Dating Former WWE Star?
Madcap Moss has been on the rise over the last few months, and it seems like things are looking up for Happy Corbin’s former lackey. Not only is Madcap Moss finding success in the ring, but it also looks like he’s finding success in his personal life as well.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Tweets For The First Time Since Walking Out Of WWE
The Boss is back! At least on Twitter, anyway. In her first tweet since walking out of “WWE Raw” with fellow WWE superstar Naomi on May 16, Banks said, “I’m so excited to see you guys this weekend!!!! I love you.”. Banks’ tweet refers to her...
PWMania
Bayley Wants the WWE Female Locker Room United and Women’s Tag Team Titles Back
WWE star Bayley recently spoke on After The Bell with Corey Graves for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Bayley talked about wanting to unite the WWE female locker room and bring back the women’s tag team titles:. “It’s going to be a long road, just...
Popculture
Drew McIntyre Reacts to Being Attacked by Returning Superstar on 'WWE SmackDown'
WWE SmackDown ended with a twist ending on Friday night when a pair of returning Superstars interrupted a long-awaited confrontation between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Reigns, who holds both the WWE Universal Championship and WWE Championship, was in the ring with his cousins, fellow Bloodline members Jimmy and Jey Uso, discussing his wild SummerSlam victory against Brock Lesnar. The Scottish wrestler soon came out, planning to physically take on the champ. However, a returning Karrion Kross and Scarlett appeared, with the former laying waste to the challenger.
FOX Sports
WWE SmackDown: Karrion Kross returns with message for Reigns
Karrion Kross surprised the wrestling world with a return to WWE on SmackDown — and he had a message for Roman Reigns. — Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin via pinfall due to Corbin being distracted by Pat McAfee at the announcer's desk. — Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser via pinfall.
stillrealtous.com
Bryan Danielson On When He Found Out Claudio Castagnoli Was Signed With AEW
Bryan Danielson had to spend a few months sitting on the sidelines after he suffered an injury during the Double or Nothing pay-per-view back in May, and he had to be replaced at Forbidden Door. Bryan was replaced by Claudio Castagnoli, and it sounds like Claudio’s debut came together in an interesting way.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Sporting New Hairstyle Ahead Of Reported WWE Return
Over the last couple of months, more and more info has come out about the ongoing situation inside WWE involving Sasha Banks and Naomi. As previously reported, the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions walked out of the company after creative differences back in May, and the two haven’t been seen on television since.
411mania.com
Various News: The Undertaker Poses For Photo With Andrade, AEW Teases Hookhausen In Match Graphic, New Roman Reigns Shirt Avaiable
– Following Ric Flair’s Last Match last Sunday, The Undertaker posed for a photo with Andrade el Idolo backstage. Andrade wrote: “Never imagine it! thank you for your words Sir #Undertaker #Andrade #RicFlairsLastMatch #legend”. – In recent match graphics for AEW Quake by the Lake, it seems the...
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Comments On His Son Dewey’s Future Following WWE Exit
WWE Hall Famer Mick Foley has commented on his son Dewey’s future following his exit from WWE. He was released in June of this year. Foley mentioned that he feels like his son would be able to work better if he had fewer constraints, given his good track record. He said that he wouldn’t be surprised if Dewey ended up working somewhere else, given that he was working extreme hours while still part of WWE.
digitalspy.com
WWE's Damian Priest says The Judgment Day faction was never meant to be supernatural
WWE Superstar Damian Priest has said The Judgment Day faction was never meant to be supernatural. The faction, which has Priest, Finn Bálor, and Rhea Ripley as members, was originally led by Edge before the group turned on him in June. It had been reported that the group was...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Announces His In-Ring Retirement
A former WWE star has announced his in-ring retirement and his intention to devote all of his time to commentary work. The majority of fans know Matthew Rehwoldt as former WWE star Aiden English, and he made the announcement this evening that he will no longer be accepting bookings for wrestling matches. This year has taught him that he is most at ease on the microphone, and he is no longer of the belief that wrestling is for him.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On The Gate For Ric Flair’s Last Match
When you have Ric Flair competing in his latest swan song – regardless if it divides opinion whether the 73-year-old should be competing or not – you know that it is going to draw, and that’s exactly what happened this past weekend at Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match in Nashville, TN.
PWMania
WWE Talent Upset That Fans Turned on Liv Morgan During SmackDown
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan was interviewed on this week’s SmackDown. During her encounter against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, Morgan spoke about retaining her title, but the crowd appeared to turn against her. During her segment, there was audible booing, which was a 180-degree turn from the reception she had for the majority of this year.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Former Champion Returning To WWE
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years, but with a new regime in charge fans have wondered who could return to the company in the future. Fightful Select is now reporting that former NXT Champion Karrion Kross had been discussed as a name of interest for a possible WWE return.
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE RAW Segment Cut After Roman Reigns’ Promo Went Long
Due to Roman Reigns’ segment running over its time allocated on July 25th’s episode of WWE RAW, changes had to be made. Drew McIntyre wrestled Theory in a singles match on this SummerSlam go-home edition of RWA from Madison Square Garden, where McIntyre lost by disqualification after being attacked by the Brawling Brutes.
411mania.com
Various News: James Storm Says Beer Money Reunion Is Unlikely, Rhea Ripley Calls WWE Fans Fickle Over Liv Morgan, Mark Sterling Gives Update After Table Crash
– In a post on Twitter, James Storm said that while a Beer Money reunion with Bobby Roode would be fun, he doesn’t think it will happen. He wrote: “Never say never but highly unlikely but it would be fun with some of those tag teams.”. – Rhea...
