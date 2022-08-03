Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department investigating shooting at Summit Terrace home

Read on www.wistv.com
One dead after shooting in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) - — A person is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened at the CK Mart on the 2600 block of Broad River Road around 5 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say when they arrived they found one person who had been shot. They died at the scene.
Broad River Road shooting leaves one dead at gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department confirms one person has died following a gas station shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at the CK Mart located at 2624 Broad River Road. According to investigators, a person was found dead at the scene and appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.
