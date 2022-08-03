ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Register Citizen

Residents question leaders on Easton Village Store contamination

EASTON — Contaminated fill spread out near wetlands has residents asking questions, but officials say the problem has been resolved. The fill came from the Easton Village Store, which is owned by Marcel Hurbel. In February, Hurbel removed two gas tanks from in front of the store, along with the fill around it. The contamination comes from leaks from previous tanks that were removed about 25 years ago, according to Hurbel and town officials.
EASTON, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Parcel with Naugatuck Event Center up for sale

NAUGATUCK — The borough is looking ahead to sell Parcel A, or the Naugatuck Event Center, after receiving some proposals. Borough officials have sent out a request for proposals in May for the Naugatuck Event Center at 6 Rubber Ave. and have received some. Officials are now in the...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Register Citizen

Major POKO development hurdle cleared, but Norwalk’s legal battle continues

NORWALK — A judge has dismissed one of the POKO development lawsuits, but the city’s legal battle with the developer will likely extend into a fifth year. Local real estate broker Jason Milligan, who’s been embroiled in lawsuits over rightful ownership and use of Wall Street properties for about four years, said regardless of recent legal outcomes he will continue to advocate for the betterment of the Wall Street area.
NORWALK, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Borough redevelopment project underway after sale of land

NAUGATUCK — Borough officials have reached an agreement with Lanxess Corp., a successor to Uniroyal Chemical, to acquire roughly 86 acres off Elm Street between the Naugatuck River and Cherry Street Extension for $1 to begin the Naugatuck Industrial Commons Redevelopment Project. There are plans to bring in data...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Register Citizen

Trumbull approves $190,000 for additional tree removal

TRUMBULL — Insect infestation and drought conditions are combining to put a dent in the town’s finances, in addition to its greenery. On Monday, the town council approved a request from public works director George Estrada for an additional $190,000 to pay for tree removal performed last year. The money was needed to remove beech and oak trees due to drought and insect damage.
TRUMBULL, CT
Bristol Press

Wheeler looks to secure construction manager for headquarters project

BRISTOL – With Centre Square updates slated as a standing item on the Bristol Economic and Community Development Board of Commissioners agenda, Wheeler Health continues to move forward with its plans of creating a headquarters along North Main Street and is slated to soon secure a construction manager. “Wheeler...
BRISTOL, CT
New Haven Independent

Supportive SROs Proposed For Shelton Avenue

Eighteen affordable single-room apartments might soon rise from an empty Shelton Avenue lot, if Believe In Me Empowerment Corporation’s plans come to fruition. Believe In Me Empowerment Corporation (BIMEC), a non-profit providing housing, counseling, and case management to individuals and families impacted by incarceration, is planning to build those apartments in a pair of three-story residential buildings atop a vacant lot at 53 Shelton Ave.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

DEEP: Two CT state parks close after reaching capacity Sunday

Two state parks have closed Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield was the first to close to more visitors at about 11:20 a.m., followed soon thereafter by Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, which was shuttered a few minutes later, officials said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Portable car wash debuts in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — The inspiration for Stephen Kirby’s car wash business came from a very expensive cup of coffee. When his daughter ordered coffee delivered to her home, the $3 cup ended up costing nearly $15 due to the food delivery app’s fees. Kirby thought the idea could extend to keeping one’s car clean.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

