Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Register Citizen
Residents question leaders on Easton Village Store contamination
EASTON — Contaminated fill spread out near wetlands has residents asking questions, but officials say the problem has been resolved. The fill came from the Easton Village Store, which is owned by Marcel Hurbel. In February, Hurbel removed two gas tanks from in front of the store, along with the fill around it. The contamination comes from leaks from previous tanks that were removed about 25 years ago, according to Hurbel and town officials.
mycitizensnews.com
Parcel with Naugatuck Event Center up for sale
NAUGATUCK — The borough is looking ahead to sell Parcel A, or the Naugatuck Event Center, after receiving some proposals. Borough officials have sent out a request for proposals in May for the Naugatuck Event Center at 6 Rubber Ave. and have received some. Officials are now in the...
Register Citizen
Major POKO development hurdle cleared, but Norwalk’s legal battle continues
NORWALK — A judge has dismissed one of the POKO development lawsuits, but the city’s legal battle with the developer will likely extend into a fifth year. Local real estate broker Jason Milligan, who’s been embroiled in lawsuits over rightful ownership and use of Wall Street properties for about four years, said regardless of recent legal outcomes he will continue to advocate for the betterment of the Wall Street area.
mycitizensnews.com
Borough redevelopment project underway after sale of land
NAUGATUCK — Borough officials have reached an agreement with Lanxess Corp., a successor to Uniroyal Chemical, to acquire roughly 86 acres off Elm Street between the Naugatuck River and Cherry Street Extension for $1 to begin the Naugatuck Industrial Commons Redevelopment Project. There are plans to bring in data...
Register Citizen
Trumbull approves $190,000 for additional tree removal
TRUMBULL — Insect infestation and drought conditions are combining to put a dent in the town’s finances, in addition to its greenery. On Monday, the town council approved a request from public works director George Estrada for an additional $190,000 to pay for tree removal performed last year. The money was needed to remove beech and oak trees due to drought and insect damage.
Register Citizen
Westport residents to meet with developer of controversial Village at Saugatuck project
WESTPORT — Residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the The Village at Saugatuck, a proposed affordable housing project on the Hiawatha Lane Extension, at a meeting planned for this weekend. According to Save Old Saugatuck, a group of residents opposed to the development, notices addressed from...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport to demolish Pleasure Beach bridge, no replacement planned
BRIDGEPORT — Last weekend a pair of fisherman whose canoe flipped over off of the Pleasure Beach peninsula managed to climb onto the remnants of the former bridge from Seaview Avenue in the East End to await rescue by police and fire marine units. They were lucky. Soon there...
Bristol Press
Wheeler looks to secure construction manager for headquarters project
BRISTOL – With Centre Square updates slated as a standing item on the Bristol Economic and Community Development Board of Commissioners agenda, Wheeler Health continues to move forward with its plans of creating a headquarters along North Main Street and is slated to soon secure a construction manager. “Wheeler...
What a difference a year makes: Fairfield County’s evolving housing market
The July issue of The Connecticut Economic Digest, a joint publication of the Connecticut Department of Labor and the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, featured an in-depth analysis of the state’s housing market by Nandika Prakash, the latter department’s senior economist. “Home prices exceeded 2020 levels...
Register Citizen
Greenwich survey asks residents to weigh in: What do you think of outdoor dining on the Avenue?
GREENWICH — Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020 and remade how people gather in public spaces, outdoor dining has become a widespread phenomenon in Greenwich and elsewhere. The town’s administration created new regulations to help restaurants and diners cope with the changing public-health challenges, and now town leaders...
Register Citizen
‘Catastrophic’ Middletown water main break a ‘wake-up call,’ mayor says
MIDDLETOWN — The city recently earmarked $120,000 to finance a large coordinated effort to fix a “catastrophic” water main break downtown on a busy weekend evening in June. The 127-year-old pipe was breached after a side section broke around the dinner hour that Friday, a night that...
Supportive SROs Proposed For Shelton Avenue
Eighteen affordable single-room apartments might soon rise from an empty Shelton Avenue lot, if Believe In Me Empowerment Corporation’s plans come to fruition. Believe In Me Empowerment Corporation (BIMEC), a non-profit providing housing, counseling, and case management to individuals and families impacted by incarceration, is planning to build those apartments in a pair of three-story residential buildings atop a vacant lot at 53 Shelton Ave.
Larry McHugh to replace embattled CT Port Authority official
House Speaker Matt Ritter on Saturday named Larry McHugh, the former chair of the UConn Board of Trustees, to the CT Port Authority board.
Register Citizen
Why a task force deciding how to spend COVID funds is raising concerns in Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD — Town leaders don’t know how American Rescue Act Plan funds will be spent yet, because they still haven’t decided who should be responsible for allocating the money. A Bloomfield Finance Subcommittee meeting this month indicated that members of the town council are skeptical that a...
Aquarion Water Company asking some customers to conserve water amid stage two drought
Aquarion Water Company is asking some residents to continue conserving water amid stage two drought conditions in some areas.
ctexaminer.com
Marijuana Sales a Go in Old Saybrook with Zoning Approval, Says Fine Fettle CEO
OLD SAYBROOK – In a call to CT Examiner yesterday, Fine Fettle CEO Ben Zachs said he was confident that his proposed marijuana dispensary off Interstate 95 will receive its state permit, and will open for business if the project receives local zoning approval. Connecticut-based Fine Fettle operates dispensaries...
Register Citizen
DEEP: Two CT state parks close after reaching capacity Sunday
Two state parks have closed Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield was the first to close to more visitors at about 11:20 a.m., followed soon thereafter by Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, which was shuttered a few minutes later, officials said.
Register Citizen
How someone sold a Newtown property without the owner knowing, warrant shows
NEWTOWN — A Connecticut man was able to sell a lakefront property he didn’t own to an unsuspecting buyer because his name was strikingly similar to the rightful owner’s, investigators said in an arrest warrant. In a court filing, Newtown police allege that Edwin Robert Lewis III...
Register Citizen
Portable car wash debuts in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — The inspiration for Stephen Kirby’s car wash business came from a very expensive cup of coffee. When his daughter ordered coffee delivered to her home, the $3 cup ended up costing nearly $15 due to the food delivery app’s fees. Kirby thought the idea could extend to keeping one’s car clean.
Register Citizen
UConn’s agriculture, garden programs to be forced out of Bethel site: ‘Something isn’t right’
BETHEL — To the dismay and confusion of many, the University of Connecticut is being forced to find a new location for its Fairfield County Extension Center after more than 60 years at 67-69 Stony Hill Road. UConn received notice in February that the lease its regularly renewed for...
