Denver, CO

CBS Sports

Bears' Velus Jones: Out for second straight day

Jones did not practice for a second straight day Saturday due to an undisclosed injury, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Jones and fellow rookie Kyler Gordon were "day to day," but the coach withheld why both players were missing time. The Bears saw their wide receiver depth tested Saturday after N'Keal Harry (leg) and Byron Pringle (quad) were both unable to participate. While the status of either wide receiver hasn't been officially confirmed, it seems likely one or both could miss extended time during training camp, which could open the door for Jones to earn valuable first-team reps whenever he's able to practice.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Exits with likely leg injury

Evans left Friday's practice with an apparent leg injury, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Evans left early on the same day Chris Godwin (ACL) made his first practice appearance since December. Initial reports don't make it sound overly serious, but this is obviously something to keep an eye on with Evans going in the second or third round of most fantasy drafts. He's been TD-dependent since Tom Brady joined the Bucs, and while there was some thought his volume could skyrocket this year, Evans now has solid target competition with Godwin doing well in his rehab and Julio Jones signing up for the superteam. Even so, Evans has eight straight 1,000-yard season to start his career, and he remains an annual candidate to lead the league in TD catches (though he's never actually done it, despite four seasons with a dozen or more).
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Bears' N'Keal Harry: Ankle injury appears to be severe

Harry suffered an apparently severe ankle injury during Saturday's practice, but he's awaiting further evaluation, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Harry was traded to Chicago this offseason and was looking to restart his career after a poor showing in New England. However, the 2019 first-round pick appears to have suffered another setback and may be sidelined for an extended period. Harry's ankle issue is just one of a recent slew of injuries to the Bears' wideout corps, which now features Equanimeous St. Brown as the top healthy wideout behind Darnell Mooney.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Joey Wentz: Ready to return to Triple-A

Wentz (shoulder) will be activated from Triple-A Toledo's 7-day injured list Wednesday to pitch in the Mud Hens' game that day against Omaha, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. According to McCosky, the Tigers plan to have Wentz make a tandem start along with Bryan Garcia, who was optioned...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Browns' Cade York: Misses first kick

York has made 11-of-12 field-goal attempts in training camp, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. A few of those successful boots were as far out as 53 yards, although when taking into consideration the distance beyond the goal posts, they could have been good from 60-plus. His lone miss was from 58 yards. The 2022 fourth-round pick out of LSU made 54-of-66 for the Tigers, including 21-of-27 as a freshman for the 2019 national championship team. Not since Phil Dawson, who left as a free agent in 2012 after 14 seasons in Cleveland, have interested observers felt this confident in a Browns' placekicker.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Working as No. 1 tight end

Bellinger has been getting the clear majority of first-team work at tight end during camp, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Bellinger spent some time on the PUP list in late July, but he's since recovered from a quadriceps issue and may have worked his way into the lead role at tight end for New York to begin his rookie season. Ricky Seals-Jones was initially thought to be the slight favorite to top the depth chart at the position, but he's missed the entire past week of practice with an undisclosed issue. Should Bellinger secure the TE1 role, he'd be an interesting target in fantasy given the team's potential offensive growth in head coach Brian Daboll's new system.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' David Villar: Optioned down

Villar was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Villar and Dixon Machado were the roster casualties for Brandon Crawford (knee) and Joc Pederson (concussion), though unlike Machado, Villar maintains his 40-man spot. An 11th-round pick in 2018, Villar struggled to a .175/.338/.286 slash line in his first taste of the majors, but the 25-year-old posted an OPS north of 1.000 in 66 games with Sacramento to begin the year (1.042).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Jarren Williams: Let go by Giants

Williams (undisclosed) was waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Williams played in six games for the Giants last season, collecting 18 tackles. He'll now work to get healthy and earn an opportunity with another franchise.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Losing playing time

Lewis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels. Lewis is on the bench for the third time in four games, with his downturn in opportunities coinciding with Mitch Haniger's return from the 60-day injured list Saturday. With Haniger expected to settle into a regular role in either right field or at designated hitter, Lewis and Carlos Santana could have to vie for one spot in Seattle's everyday lineup moving forward. Santana would seem to have the upper hand on playing time over Lewis, who is 4-for-40 with 17 strikeouts in 13 games since returning from his own extended stay on the IL following the All-Star break.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

49ers' Arik Armstead: Working to the side in practice

Armstead (knee) was seen running to the side early on during San Francisco's practice Friday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Armstead is expected to miss a few weeks after suffering a knee sprain during the 49ers' practice last week Wednesday, and this light work off to the side is an encouraging sign for his overall health. The 28-year-old racked up six sacks and a career-high 63 tackles over 17 games last season, so it is likely that the team will take every precaution as they work him back onto the field heading into the regular season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Chad Kuhl: Out with hip injury

Kuhl hit the injured list with a right hip flexor strain Friday. It's possible the injury helps explain Kuhl's struggles over his last four starts, a run in which he owns a 11.49 ERA, 2.49 WHIP and 13:13 K:BB. The transaction was backdated to Thursday, so Kuhl will be eligible to return Aug. 19, though it's unclear if he's expected to do so. Ryan Feltner was recalled to take his place on the roster.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Nick Pratto: Delivers game-winning hit

Pratto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Red Sox. Pratto walked it off in the ninth inning with a two-out solo shot off Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock. After beginning his major-league career with three multi-hit efforts in his first five games, Pratto's cooled off noticeably. Saturday's homer made this just the second time the first baseman has hit safely in consecutive contests this year. He's slashing .196/.313/.393 with two long balls, five RBI, four runs scored, a triple and three doubles through 67 plate appearances. Despite the growing pains, the Royals are likely to give the 23-year-old an extended audition in a lost season for the team.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cubs' Christopher Morel: Held out of Sunday's lineup

(hamstring) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins. The 23-year-old exited Saturday's contest with right hamstring tightness and will be out of the starting nine for at least one game. Nelson Velazquez will start in center field while Nick Madrigal is at the keystone for Chicago, and it's unclear if Morel will be available off the bench Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Eric Haase: Exits lineup

Haase is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays. Haase will rest for the day game after he started at either catcher or designated hitter in four of the Tigers' past five contests. Tucker Barnhart will check in behind the plate Sunday, while Harold Castro handles DH duties.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Giants' Yermin Mercedes: Optioned to minors

Mercedes was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Mercedes recently made four straight starts for the Giants, but he'll head to the minors with multiple position players coming off the injured list over the past couple days. The 29-year-old has a .243/.338/.357 slash line with one home run and eight RBI over 80 plate appearances this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Matt Gono: Returns to active roster

Gono's (neck) roster exemption was lifted, removing him from the exempt/left squad list Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Gono began to suffer issues with his neck after hitting started in Giants' training camp, and the injury was believed to be possibly career-ending in nature. There still has been no update on his future, although Gono has dealt with neck problems in the past, undergoing an undisclosed surgery last summer then showing up at training camp with a neck brace.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Recalled by Rockies

Feltner was recalled by the Rockies on Friday. Felner was sent down after serving as the extra man in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Padres. He failed to impress in that start, allowing three runs on eight hits in 3.2 innings, but he could get at least a couple more turns in the rotation after Chad Kuhl (hip) hit the injured list.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Stuck on bench again

VanMeter remains on the bench Friday against the Orioles, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. VanMeter has now been on the bench for three straight games, each of which has come against a right-hander. His .184/.267/.296 season slash line suggests he doesn't deserve everyday at-bats. Bligh Madris, who had previously been fighting for time in the outfield corners, will make his third straight start at first base.
PITTSBURGH, PA

