ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

‘Constant emptiness.’ For third day, jurors hear how Parkland school murders scarred families

By David Ovalle
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AeOUO_0h3bin1k00

Gina Montalto was a member of the school color guard, an artist with a love of books. Alex Schachter was a trombone player who loved sports, movies and video games. Cara Loughran loved hanging out at the beach, surfing and performing Irish dances.

All were 14 years old. All were fatally shot at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018.

Jurors on Wednesday heard from loved ones about their life stories — and how their violent deaths have devastated their families. It was the third straight day that the jury in the Parkland school shooting trial has heard “victim impact” statements about some of the 17 student and staff members who were murdered during Florida’s worst school shooting.

The jury will eventually decide whether gunman Nikolas Cruz, a former MSD student, should be sentenced to death, or life in prison, for the mass murder. He’s already pleaded guilty .

Jurors were set to visit the freshman building at the school on Thursday morning. The bloodstained and bullet-riddled three-story building has been locked but kept largely intact since the massacre on Valentine’s Day of 2018. Following the tour, prosecutors are expected to finish their case this week.

Read more: Jurors to visit Parkland high school shooting site on Thursday.

The victims presented on Wednesday were:

Gina Montalto , the avid reader who loved books so much that she once told her mom “she wanted to live in a library.”

On Wednesday, her parents, Jennifer and Tony Montalto, remembered an independent but compassionate girl who, at age 10, rescued a toddler from drowning. Gina’s violent death has strained the bonds of the family — her brother struggles to make sense of his best friend’s death, they said.

Tony Montalto, an airline pilot, said he works only part time because he can’t bear leaving his family. He grapples with how to help his wife cope with the pain.

“It tears me apart to see her suffer from a problem that I can’t fix,” Tony Montalto said.

Said Jennifer Montalto: “For the rest of our lives, I will live with the unspeakable loss and pain of knowing there is an empty seat at our table, a bedroom Gina will never return to. We will continue to turn to our front door wishing for Gina to walk through it.”

Alex Schachter , whose father, Max Schachter, has become a national school-safety advocate.

The grieving father said Alex was a huge New England Patriots and Boston Celtics fan, and wanted to attend the University of Connecticut one day.

“There is constant emptiness,” Max Schachter said. “I feel like I truly can’t be happy if I smile. ... I want my family back. I want my sweet Alex back.”

Alex’s brother Ryan also read a poem written by his brother, one his family found in a wastebasket after his death. It was called “Life is like a roller coaster.”

“You keep chugging along. Eventually it comes to a stop. You won’t know when or how,” he read. “But you will know that’ll be time to get off and start anew. Life is like a roller coaster.”

Cara Loughran , who was looking forward to celebrating her 15th birthday and an upcoming family trip to Ireland.

Her parents, Denise and Damian Loughran, did not testify themselves. Instead, a close family friend, Isabel Dalu, read a statement, saying the murder had “left a crushing absence” in the lives of Cara’s family.

“Cara dreamed of getting her driver’s permit and license. She dreamed of her first date, her first kiss and falling in love,” Dalu said. “ She dreamed of going to homecoming and prom. Cara didn’t make it to any of these milestones.”

Cara was a student at the Drake School of Irish Dance in Coral Springs.

Thursday’s visit to the school will follow 11 days of trial where jurors have seen numerous crime-scene photos and surveillance clips of Cruz’s methodical rampage inside the building, gunning down students in the hallways and through windows of classroom doors.

The Broward Public Defender’s Office had argued against the jury visit, saying it would only serve to “inflame” jurors. The State Attorney’s Office, however, said the visit was needed for the jury to fully understand the nature of the massacre. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sided with the state.

“The primary purpose of a jury view is to assist you in understanding and analyzing the evidence presented at trial,” Judge Scherer told jurors on Wednesday afternoon.

Cruz himself has elected not to attend the visit, defense lawyers said.

The jury visit is expected to happen under tight security provided by the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Jurors will be allowed to “explore and observe” the three floors of the building, plus relevant classrooms. The judge warned jurors that they cannot speak or ask deputies any questions about what they are viewing.

“Avoid touching or moving any item located at the scene,” she said. “Do not, under any circumstances, touch anything.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Parkland shooter’s prosecutor had bloody facts on his side

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The prosecutor seeking to sentence Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz to death let the facts speak for themselves as he presented his case: terrifying witness accounts; heartrending statements from parents and spouses; chilling surveillance videos; gruesome autopsy and crime scene photos; and, as a capstone, Thursday’s jury walk-through of the three-story building where it happened, bloodstains and Valentine’s Day cards still clinging to the floors.
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The painful legacy of a building: Parkland massacre site holds haunting, horrific memories

Just pretend it’s not there. That’s how the students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas have handled the continued existence of the worst crime scene in Broward County history on their campus. Fenced and sealed off for the past four years, the 1200 building has lingered as a sickening reminder of the day that destroyed so many families. It will remain there until at least the middle of ...
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Coral Springs, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

Kings Point Resident Cuffed, Jailed By PBSO

Fourth Arrest, According To Palm Beach County Jail. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s another arrest for another resident of senior living community Kings Point in Delray Beach. Edwin Hall of Brittany G was taken into custody in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

State wraps case against Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz

MIAMI - Amid a day of emotionally draining testimony prosecutors hit a pivotal moment. "Your honor the state rests," said veteran prosecutor Mike Satz. The state wrapped up their case against the confessed Parkland shooter.Before the state rested, with tears streaming down her face, the mother of Peter Wang held his picture for the jury to see. With her niece translating for her,  she said even 4 years later, she can't accept that he's gone.  "Peter was the perfect son. Everyone told me I was so lucky to have him. He was goofy, respectful, outgoing and a quality of giving that leaves...
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
NBC Miami

Search For Missing Teen Continues Almost a Year Later in Miramar

The family of 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez went door to door around Miramar handing out flyers with their daughter's picture hoping to find her since she went missing 10 months ago. This is the second weekend in a row that Victoria’s father spends passing out flyers and he’s hoping someone who...
MIRAMAR, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman found dead in Tamarac canal

A woman’s body was found floating in a Tamarac canal Sunday, and authorities are trying to determine what happened. A Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said a call came in after 9 a.m. about a body in a canal near the 8100 block of Northwest 59th Place, which is in the Mainlands development. The Sheriff’s Dive Team pulled the body from the water. Homicide detectives are investigating, the ...
TAMARAC, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Murder#School Security#Third Day#Violent Crime#Irish#Msd
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Chicken on Doorstep and Fraud by General Contractor

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Aug. 1, 2022. On 07/28/2022, a witness heard a glass break and observed a subject wearing a sweatsuit and a ski mask inside the victim’s vehicle. The witness ran into a business to call 911 and returned, and the subject was gone. Unknown if in vehicle or on foot. Responding units circulated for the subject, with negative results. The loss was a black duffel bag containing a MacBook Air laptop and a pair of headphones. Tot. Est. Loss: $1,350.
PARKLAND, FL
NBC Miami

Parkland School Shooting Victim Lives On In the Metaverse

Cut down by several shots, Joaquin Oliver died in the hallway of the 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. He would’ve turned 22 on Thursday, so his parents are throwing him a party in the metaverse. Patricia and Manuel Oliver said it's a unique way to get their gun safety message to the millions of teenagers and young adults who use the Roblox gaming platform.
PARKLAND, FL
WGAU

Grieving father erupts at Parkland school shooter's trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — A grieving father erupted in anger Tuesday as he told jurors about the daughter Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz murdered along with 16 others four years ago, his voice rising as he recounted her "infectious laugh that I can only get to watch now on TikTok videos."
PARKLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
tamaractalk.com

Undercover Detectives Catch Teen Prowlers In Tamarac

Undercover detectives in Tamarac caught two teenagers prowling for cars to target in the Sun Vista and Central Parc communities, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives spotted three prowlers on Aug. 3 while working to solve a string of recent car burglaries in the area. The...
TAMARAC, FL
Talk Media

Ex-Coral Springs Mayor Imprisoned For Child Molestation Has Died

John Sommerer, who served as mayor of Coral Springs for a decade before his imprisonment for molesting a child, died Tuesday. He was 74. Sommerer, a certified public accountant, was forced from his mayoral job by term limits in 2004 after 10 years in office. He sought the office again in 2006 and lost to current Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
margatetalk.com

Police Seek Clues in Murder of Beloved Margate Chef

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the killer who gunned down a beloved Margate chef last year. Justin Liddell, 33, described by friends and family as the ultimate “protector,” was fatally shot while taking out the trash outside his workplace, Bella Roma restaurant, 4301 Coconut Creek Pkwy. in Coconut Creek, on Nov. 13, according to Coconut Creek Police.
MARGATE, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy