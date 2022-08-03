The Herald wants to hear your craziest Hurricane Andrew stories ahead of 30 year anniversary

Some people lost everything. Others survived by hiding under mattresses in bathtubs. One captain even survived aboard his boat in the middle of Biscayne Bay.

When Hurricane Andrew tore through Miami on August 24, 1992, it changed Miami-Dade forever. It also left thousands of residents with wild stories, and the Miami Herald wants to hear them. Tell us about your abuelo ’s crazy trick for keeping his house safe that actually worked, how far your mom drove to find an open hotel or the weird place you found the street sign that used to mark your neighborhood.

If you have photos, even better.

The Herald will select a few of these stories to publish in the newspaper and online on the 30-year anniversary. Please include your contact information so we can double-check details and let you know if your story is selected. The submissions may be edited for length and clarity.