GOP Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz talks to veterans at American Legion in Wesleyville

Dr. Mehmet Oz believes the American Dream is in crisis.

The heart surgeon turned TV celebrity, who's now the Republican Party's nominee for the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, made his case to veterans Wednesday at the American Legion Post 571 in Wesleyville.

"The American Dream, to me, is not being passed along as effectively as we should be sharing it," Oz said to an audience of about 15 residents, mostly military veterans.

"Part of the reason I'm running to be a U.S. senator is to show — as somebody who came from 'not a lot' and who has accomplished a fair amount — that that dream is available to all."

Oz, 62, said restoring that dream requires leaders who can educate and empower, and whose values are more in line with Pennsylvania voters. That's not the case, he said, with Democrat John Fetterman, his opponent, who Oz described as a "radical."

"He's the most radical person running for Senate in the Democratic Party, of any close race — and that's a reality," Oz said.

Fetterman's campaign pushed back on the "radical" claim when asked by the Erie Times-News.

"Unlike Dr. Oz, who is an ultra-millionaire scam artist who lives in New Jersey and has made a fortune peddling fake medical advice and hawking scam products, John actually lives in Pennsylvania and understands the struggles people here are going through daily," stated Joe Calvello, communications director for the Fetterman campaign, in an email.

On health care, energy

In a quick run-through of some key issues, Oz said he supported telemedicine as a way to expedite care for veterans suffering from mental health issues. He also spoke favorably of the PACT Act, or the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act , which provides benefits to veterans suffering from ailments caused by toxic burn pit exposure.

Last week, 41 Republican senators blocked the bipartisan bill, insisting it would have allowed $400 billion in unrelated spending. Following an immediate backlash, the Senate passed the bill Tuesday.

"Veterans risked everything to serve our nation and when you send a message back to them — and the rest of the country — that you're not going to reward that confidence, that bravery, in defending that flag, then you're actually hurting the nation," Oz said.

The Republican nominee also voiced his support for more secure borders, school choice and an "all-of-the-above" energy strategy that included fracking, both to help local communities and as way to achieve energy independence.

"Natural gas in Pennsylvania, which could power the country for hundreds of years, is clean enough to help the environment while we build up other green sources," he said. "It's plentiful. We can get it out of the ground. Pipe it to places and even ship it overseas. We make money for people here in Pennsylvania, create wonderful job opportunities, make national security a priority by making us energy independent and help our allies overseas who are struggling."

On Fetterman

During his stop, Oz claimed Fetterman "disrespects the police" and would over-regulate fracking and abolish the private health care industry.

He added that Fetterman would not secure the nation's borders.

"The election comes down to one question: are you happy where America is headed? If you're happy with that, you got a far-left radical," Oz said of Fetterman. "The vast majority of people in Pennsylvania are not happy with where we're headed and those folks are going to want me because I'm for change."

Calvello called Oz a "serial liar."

"John is and has always been a pro-police Democrat who has always supported law enforcement," he stated in his email. "As Braddock’s mayor, John was the town’s chief law enforcement officer and went above and beyond to support police officers, securing funding to bolster the department’s budget and working to ensure their service was widely recognized."

Calvello added that Fetterman "does not support a fracking moratorium or ban."

"He believes that we have to preserve the union way of life for the thousands of workers currently employed or supported by the natural gas industry in Pennsylvania and the communities where they live. In fact, John was attacked in the Democratic primary by his opponents over his support for fracking."

Calvello also said Fetterman is in favor of expanding access to quality affordable health care in pursuit of universal health coverage, as well as "common-sense immigration reform" that will strengthen and secure borders.

Davis holds off on endorsement, reactions

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis, who welcomed Oz on Wednesday, said his appearance next to the Republican Senate nominee did not represent any "particular endorsement."

Davis said he'd like to see all candidates come to Erie County to address veterans' issues and that the Oz campaign was the first to reach out.

"I appreciate seeing a Senate candidate that really comes and spends time here in Erie County and in northwest Pennsylvania and doesn't forget about the rural areas," Davis said.

Republican County Council Chairman Brian Shank, who also attended the event, was more vocal in his support.

"I think we need a little bit of balance in the Senate, and I think this will bring that balance that we need," he told the Erie Times-News. "I don't always agree with (Oz). And that's okay. We're not supposed to always agree with the people we support. We're here to ask the questions and challenge them and see their direction. But I think he's a breath of fresh air."

Dennis Hanlin, an Army veteran who attended the event, said he didn't vote for Oz in the primary but liked the nominee's remarks and said it's time to "close ranks."

"You don't really get to know somebody in 10, 20, or 30 minutes, but you do get a feel whether they're genuine or not," Hanlin said. "And he came off to me as very genuine. I think he cares and that matters to me."

Following the campaign stop at the American Legion, Oz took a tour of Tesco Tools, at 8106 Hawthorne Drive.

Oz squeaked past David McCormick by fewer than 1,000 votes in a GOP primary in May that was so close it triggered an automatic recount. He enters the general election contest against Fetterman with the hope of retaining the Senate seat for his party. Incumbent Sen. Pat Toomey announced last year that he would not seek re-election.

