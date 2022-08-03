ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: 3 teens sought in string of robberies inside Brooklyn subway stations

By Kimberly Dole
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for a group of teens sought in a string of robberies that occurred inside Brooklyn subway stations.

The first incident happened at around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, when a 64-year-old man was standing on the southbound platform at the Atlantic Avenue–Barclays Center station on the R train line in Downtown Brooklyn.

According to police, the man was approached by a suspect who asked for the time then stole the victim's iPhone 13 from his bag and fled on station on foot to parts unknown.

The value of the IPhone 13 is approximately $1,300, authorities said.

The second incident occurred just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, while a 37-year-old woman was on the northbound 3 train line at the Nostrand Avenue subway station on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights.

Officials said a suspect approached the woman from behind and removed an iPhone 12 from her hand and fled to parts unknown. The value of the iPhone 12 is approximately $950.

At around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, a 24-year-old woman was on the 2 train line at the Bergen Street subway station in Downtown Brooklyn, when two suspects approached the victim and stole her iPhone 12 mini from her hand and her backpack off the seat containing personal items as well as approximately $60. The value of the iPhone 12 mini is approximately $1,000.

There were no injuries reported as a result of any incidents.

Photo credit NYPD

The suspects are described as three males, approximately 16 to 18 years of age.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

