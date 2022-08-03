Waukegan officials discuss how to combat violence in the community

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- It’s a conversation that’s taking place in cities big and small across the country: what to do about the violence and it’s happening in Waukegan, too.

The mayor, Ann Taylor, brought it up during a meeting of the City Council.

“When we have these violent incidents, they send a ripple effect throughout our community,” she said. “For some, it tears families apart. For others, it creates such a fear that it’s paralyzing.

Taylor also said, “I join you in feeling very disturbed, saddened, and frustrated and disappointed by the violence. Let’s start addressing this as a community.”

Police Chief Keith Zupec said the number of homicides are not up significantly and that shootings and gun seizures are.

Police have taken 165 illegal guns, so far this year, mostly during traffic stops. Five years ago there were 69 taken during the same period.

“We’re attacking this concern from a multitude of angles,” Zupec said.

The mayor urged people to work with police-to speak up when they see something. A resident said people are afraid and police can’t protect them.

