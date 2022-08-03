ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan, IL

Waukegan officials discuss how to combat violence in the community

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11btOX_0h3biZcS00

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- It’s a conversation that’s taking place in cities big and small across the country: what to do about the violence and it’s happening in Waukegan, too.

The mayor, Ann Taylor, brought it up during a meeting of the City Council.

“When we have these violent incidents, they send a ripple effect throughout our community,” she said. “For some, it tears families apart. For others, it creates such a fear that it’s paralyzing.

Taylor also said, “I join you in feeling very disturbed, saddened, and frustrated and disappointed by the violence. Let’s start addressing this as a community.”

Police Chief Keith Zupec said the number of homicides are not up significantly and that shootings and gun seizures are.

Police have taken 165 illegal guns, so far this year, mostly during traffic stops. Five years ago there were 69 taken during the same period.

“We’re attacking this concern from a multitude of angles,” Zupec said.

The mayor urged people to work with police-to speak up when they see something. A resident said people are afraid and police can’t protect them.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 13

Thomas Hall
3d ago

it you DONT work with police this will never change , it your afraid buy a gun get trained to protect yourself. I did , I hopeI never have to use it , when I'm home I do feel safer.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waukegan, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Waukegan, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Police#Seizure#Violent Crime#The City Council#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
WGN News

26 shot in Chicago, 4 dead in weekend violence

CHICAGO — Twenty-six people have been shot, four fatally, in Chicago since Friday afternoon, according to police. Around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, a 30-year-old man was found outside on the 4000 West Monroe Street with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Around 3:20 […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Buffalo Grove man accused of burglarizing business for airsoft guns in Kenosha County | Crime & Courts

BRISTOL — A 20-year-old Buffalo Grove, Illinois, man faces criminal charges in Kenosha County for allegedly burglarizing a business for airsoft guns. Michael A. Kubiak was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court Thursday with felonies of burglary of a building or dwelling, theft of moveable property valued over $5,000 and possession of burglary tools.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Fox 32 Chicago

Man arrested for possessing loaded handgun hours after appearing in Cook County court for other charges

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. - A Lake Zurich man who was out on bond from Cook County was arrested for possessing a loaded handgun and cannabis Thursday. Lamarcus Washington, 38, has been charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, one count on unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and one count of obstructing justice.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Block Club Chicago

After Outrage, West Side Mural Removed

AUSTIN — A mural recently unveiled at 5908 W. Chicago Ave. in Austin has been removed. The mural was a collaboration between the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and the Chicago Department of Public Health as part of the city’s Vax-Chi-Nation program that encourages community members to get vaccinated.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago police found with 5 guns, 1000 rounds of ammo, and ‘critiques’ of recent mass shootings after man fired shotgun into Englewood park: prosecutors

A suburban man who fired a shotgun into a Chicago park early Thursday had five firearms, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and handwritten notes about “recent mass shootings as well as critiques of the police involved in those shootings,” prosecutors said Friday. “Those are war weapons in this...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy