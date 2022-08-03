Effective: 2022-08-07 20:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anderson; Central Greenville; Greater Pickens; Southern Greenville A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Greenville, north central Anderson and east central Pickens Counties through 830 PM EDT At 800 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Greenville Downtown, or near West Greenville, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Greenville Downtown, Easley, Greenville Eastside, West Greenville, Taylors, Berea, Welcome, Powdersville, Cherrydale Point and Furman University. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC ・ 30 MINUTES AGO