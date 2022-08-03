ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA Coalition: Getting involved, turning up the heat, helping to fight crime

By Thomas Perumean
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYXHe_0h3bhYhW00

Michael Hecht, President of GNO, Inc. spoke with WWL’s Newell Normand this morning about the NOLA Coalition’s efforts to aid the New Orleans Police Department in this time of need.

Hecht says the coalition of business and civic leaders, charitable organizations, and service agencies is coming together: “Over 350 members, and that’s fine,” Says Hecht. “But what’s really important is that it looks like the positive pressure that we’re trying to create is beginning to have a positive impact.”

Hecht talked about the coalition working to bring civilian members of the workforce in to aid police in their day-to-day operations behind the scenes:  “Digging into civilianization to use non-post certified officers to expand the capacity of the NOPD, working on the structural issues,” Hecht says.  “Which means maybe hiring a Chief Administrative Officer or Chief Operating Officer for NOPD.  Or helping them hire a Director of Human Resources.”

Hecht says the NOLA Coalition is also working to bring competitive pay to the department and close revolving door policies for officers facing discipline.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
fox8live.com

Man shot to death Friday in Seventh Ward, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 39-year-old man was fatally shot Friday morning (Aug. 5) in the Seventh Ward, New Orleans police said. Police identified the victim as Lamar Ford. According to the NOPD, Ford was in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, between Urquhart and North Villere streets, when a gunman stepped out of a vehicle and shot him several times. The shooting was reported at 11:14 a.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Nola#Gno Inc#The Nola Coalition
WWL-TV

Shooting on Elysian Fields Avenue leaves 37-year-old dead

NEW ORLEANS — A 37-year-old is dead after a shooting on Elysian Fields Avenue in New Orleans Seventh Ward area on Friday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. Officers arriving at the scene found the man with a gunshot wound to his body. Paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Daylight shooting in New Orleans East

Cops report a shooting that injured one victim Friday afternoon. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Bullard Avenue,” Public Information Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WWL-TV

4 stabbed in 8 days at New Orleans jail

NEW ORLEANS — Four men were stabbed in separate incidents a the New Orleans jail in the last eight days, according to new information published by the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The sheriff's office said the first incident happened on July 28, with the latest stabbing happening...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Gonzales man charged with hit and run after anonymous tip leads to arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip played a vital role in the arrest of a Gonzales man accused of killing a woman in a car crash on August 1. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the crash happened on Monday around 10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Street and involved a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy