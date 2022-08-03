NOLA Coalition: Getting involved, turning up the heat, helping to fight crime

Michael Hecht, President of GNO, Inc. spoke with WWL’s Newell Normand this morning about the NOLA Coalition’s efforts to aid the New Orleans Police Department in this time of need.

Hecht says the coalition of business and civic leaders, charitable organizations, and service agencies is coming together: “Over 350 members, and that’s fine,” Says Hecht. “But what’s really important is that it looks like the positive pressure that we’re trying to create is beginning to have a positive impact.”

Hecht talked about the coalition working to bring civilian members of the workforce in to aid police in their day-to-day operations behind the scenes: “Digging into civilianization to use non-post certified officers to expand the capacity of the NOPD, working on the structural issues,” Hecht says. “Which means maybe hiring a Chief Administrative Officer or Chief Operating Officer for NOPD. Or helping them hire a Director of Human Resources.”

Hecht says the NOLA Coalition is also working to bring competitive pay to the department and close revolving door policies for officers facing discipline.