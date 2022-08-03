Read on www.centredaily.com
Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Beats Iowa In OT, 27-24
There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number. We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.
