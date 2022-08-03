Effective: 2022-08-07 18:18:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-07 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 618 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2.25 inches of rain have fallen in the area around El Dorado at Santa Fe. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, especially within the San Marcos Arroyo watershed. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eldorado At Santa Fe. This includes the following highways Highway 285 between Mile Markers 285 and 290, Camino Los Abuelos, County Road 44, and parts of State Road 14. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

