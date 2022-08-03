ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri election guide: what voters will see on their ballot in November

By Carrie Winchel
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The ballots are set for the November 8 general election. In Tuesday’s primary, Missouri voters narrowed down which candidates would represent each party. You can get a full look at the numbers on our election results page .

U.S. Senate race

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Missouri Republican Primary race for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat. Schmitt won 45% of the primary vote. Vicky Hartzler finished second, with 22% of the vote, while Eric Greitens got 19%.

Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine won her party’s primary race with 43% of the vote, beating Lucas Kunce, who earned 38% of the vote.

Busch Valentine has an uphill battle to claim the Senate seat in Missouri, a red state. Only three Democrats have been elected to a federal Senate seat in Missouri since 1970: Stuart Symington, Thomas Eagleton and Claire McCaskill. Jean Carnahan was appointed to fill her husband Mel Carnahan’s seat after his posthumous election in 2000.

24 percent of Greene County voters showed up to vote

Libertarian Jonathan Dine and Paul Venable of the Constitution Party will also be on the November ballot. They ran unopposed in the primary.

St. Louis native John Wood dropped off more than double the number of signatures needed to get a spot on the November ballot as an Independent candidate just before the primary.

In March 2021, Senator Roy Blunt announced he would not seek re-election. His Senate tenure will come to an end in January 2023.

U.S. House District 7

The District Seven primary winners who will be on the ballot in November in hopes of representing Greene, Christian, Polk, Stone, Taney and Lawrence counties in the U.S. House include Republican Eric Burlison and Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer.

Burlison won his party’s primary with 38% of the vote, taking a strong lead over Jay Wasson’s 23% share. Burlison currently represents Missouri’s District 20 in the State Senate.

Radaker-Sheafer earned 63% of the vote in the Democratic primary Tuesday. Radaker-Sheafer is a business owner who lives in Joplin. Libertarian Kevin Craig will also be on the November ballot.

Billy Long has represented Missouri’s Seventh Congressional District in Washington, D.C. since 2011. Long did not run for the office again because he entered the U.S. Senate race. Long placed fourth in the race, earning 5% of the vote in the Republican primary. He conceded the race and congratulated Schmitt on his GOP win before the race had been officially called.

U.S. House District 4

Another seat left vacant by a U.S. Senate hopeful is the Missouri District Four seat, which is held by Vicky Hartzler. Hartzler ranked second in the Republican primary race.

Only one Democrat, Jack Truman, is running for the seat. Tuesday, Republican voters chose Mark Alford as the party’s candidate to run in November. Alford earned 35% of the vote Tuesday.

Libertarian Randy LangKraehr is also running for the U.S. District Four seat.

The district covers central Missouri including Webster, Dallas, Laclede, Pulaski, Camden, Hickory, St. Clair, Cedar and Dade counties.

U.S. House District 8

Missouri’s U.S. Representative for District Eight represents south-central and southeast Missouri including Wright, Douglas, Texas, Ozark and Howell counties.

Democrat Randi McCallian and Libertarian Jim Higgins ran unopposed in the 2022 primary election. They will face incumbent Jason Smith, who won 82% of the Republican vote Tuesday. Smith has represented Missouri’s eighth district in Washington since 2013.

Biden will order HHS to consider using Medicaid to support women seeking abortions across state lines

Missouri State Senate races in the Springfield area

State Senate District 30 | Springfield: Incumbent Lincoln Hough won a spot on the Republican ticket over former Springfield City Councilwoman Angela Romine. Hough earned 57% of the vote. Democrat Raymond Lampert ran unopposed.

State Senate District 20 | Greene, Webster and Dade Counties: Only two Republicans were seeking this office, so the winner will run unopposed in November. Curtis Trent 58% of the vote, which meant a victory over Brian Gelner. Trent is currently a state representative for Missouri House District 133.

State Senate District 16 | Laclede, Wright and Pulaski Counties: The Republican primary race for the District 16 seat was a close one. Justin Brown earned 51% of the vote and Suzie Pollock earned 49% of the vote. Brown will face Tara Anura in November.

State Senate District 28 | Polk, Dallas, Hickory, St. Clair and Cedar Counties: The Republicans running in this race were the only primary candidates. Sandy Crawford won 64% of the vote and will run unopposed in November.

Missouri State House races in the Springfield area

Some Missouri State House races in the Springfield area are already decided, due to candidates being unopposed on the ballot. Missouri House District 130 (west Springfield) will be represented by Bishop Davidson and Bill Owen will represent District 131 (northern and western Greene County).

The race for District 137 (eastern Greene County) was between two Republicans in the primary. Darrin Chappell earned 51% of the vote and Thomas Barr earned 49%. Chappell will run unopposed in November.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade currently holds the District 132 (north and central Springfield) State Senate seat. She’ll face Republican Stephanos Freeman on November 8. The District 133 (west-central Springfield) contest will be between Democrat Amy Blansit, who is running for the first time, and the current office-holder Republican Melanie Stinett.

The District 134 (Battlefield) race will be between Republican Alex Riley, who currently holds the office, and Democrat Samantha Deaton. In District 135, (northeast Springfield) current Representative Betsy Fogle will face AJ Exner for the seat. In District 136, (southeast Springfield) Stephanie Hein, a Democrat, and Republican incumbent Craig Fishel are on the ballot.

Other ballot issues

Voters in November will also see several measures on the ballot.

Amendment 1 : This amendment addresses state investments and how much authority the General Assembly has in determining how the State Treasurer invests state money. The measure will not impact taxes. You can read the full text of the measure here .

Amendment 4 : This amendment only affects Kansas City’s state board of police commissioners. The amendment would allow an increase to the minimum funding for a police force established by the state board of police commissioners. Currently, the only such force is in Kansas City. Read the full text here .

Amendment 5 : Amendment 5 would create a new state agency for the Missouri National Guard. Right now, the Missouri National Guard is under the state’s Department of Public Safety. Read the full measure here .

Constitutional Convention Question : A “yes” vote to this question will require the Missouri Governor to call delegates to a convention to revise the state’s constitution. Any changes would be put to a vote. The full text of the issue can be found here .

Other issues that are not officially on the ballot yet : According to reporting from the Missouri Independent , the initiative to get recreational marijuana legalization on the November ballot is short of the necessary signatures needed. Four congressional districts, including District Seven, did not yield enough signatures for Legal Missouri 2022, the group backing the initiative, to secure a spot on November 8.

Another ballot initiative, called Better Elections, did not get enough signatures in District 1. Better Elections would have brought ranked-choice voting to Missouri had it passed. in ranked-choice voting, voters rank all candidates by their preference.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has until August 9 to issue a statement on whether he will certify these issues for the ballot.

