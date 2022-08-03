Muncie man faces battery charge after doctor reports baby’s bruises

Read on cbs4indy.com
Suspect in murder of Elwood police officer makes first court appearance
ANDERSON, Ind. — The man accused of killing an Elwood police officer made his initial court appearance Friday. Carl Roy Webb Boards II is charged with murder in the shooting death of Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop early Sunday. He is also facing charges of resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
WISH-TV
Body found confirmed as missing Kokomo woman Karena McClerkin
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police Laboratory have confirmed Friday morning that the deceased body found on July. 18 is the body of the missing Kokomo woman, Karena McClerkin. Investigators arrested Flint V. Farmer, 57, on July. 18 in the 600 block of South Purdum Street. Police...
cbs4indy.com
End of watch: Fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz answers final call
On Saturday, fallen Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz was laid to rest. End of watch: Fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz …. Officer Noah Shahnavaz remembered by family friends …. Indiana Task Force 1 remains in Kentucky, more rain …. 1 man dead after shooting on city’s northwest side.
cbs4indy.com
Police searching for missing 51-year-old out of Richmond
RICHMOND, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared as the Richmond Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 51-year-old man. According to Indiana State Police, Merle Church is a 51-year-old white male that is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds and has brown eyes and a bald head. Church was last seen wearing an IU hat, maroon hoodie and blue jeans.
WRIC TV
Indiana veteran gunned down in cemetery after confronting speeders; children witness the killing
DALEVILLE, Ind. (WXIN) — A 38-year-old veteran was gunned down in a remote Indiana cemetery after confronting a group who had sped down his road and nearly struck his wife while shouting profanities and making obscene gestures toward her, court documents reveal. Three children witnessed the shooting at the...
cbs4indy.com
2 individuals in critical condition following 3 overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in critical condition and one person is injured after three separate shootings in the city overnight. The first incident occurred near the 1200 block of South Girls School Road. Police were called to the area around 3:15 a.m. Saturday on report of a person shot. IMPD says the victim from this incident is currently in critical condition.
cbs4indy.com
Fatal shooting leads to suspect shootout with police
INDIANAPOLIS – A man has died after a shooting and two suspects are in custody following a shootout with police early Saturday morning. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were patrolling around 1:40 a.m. at 1900 North Belleview Place to investigate recent violent crimes in the area. While there, officers said they saw a shooting.
Muncie man accused of killing own mother charged with murder
A man has been charged with murder after authorities alleged he killed his own mother and claimed Ryan Seacrest told him to do it.
WTHR
IMPD homicide investigates after man found shot in car
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot inside a car in the Maribou Mills neighborhood on city's far northwest side Saturday morning. Just before 6 a.m., IMPD Northwest District officers were called to Marabou Mills Drive, just north of West 34th Street, on...
Scat spat: Argument over dog poop leads to Lebanon woman’s arrest
LEBANON, Ind. — What began as an argument over dog poop led to one neighbor allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another in Lebanon. The dispute involved several people on Ascot Drive, including 37-year-old Mackenzie Ray. On July 31, Ray called police on her neighbors at least three times. When police arrived at the home […]
WIBC.com
Mr. Elliott Strays From the Straight and Narrow and Winds Up in the Federal Pen
INDIANAPOLIS--Damion Elliott has led a life that has taken him to jail and prison several times, for drug and gun offenses. With his latest conviction, he will go to federal prison for nearly five years. Elliot was caught dealing heroin while he was on parole. Elliott, 28, of Indianapolis, was...
3 shot in 1 hour, including 13-year-old and woman who was sleeping
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot across Indianapolis in the span of approximately an hour, including a 13-year-old and a woman who was hit by a bullet while she was sleeping. IMPD was first called to Methodist Hospital around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a person who arrived seeking care for a gunshot wound. Officers believe […]
cbs4indy.com
Man dies from injuries in Greenwood crash
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A man has died after being injured in a crash Wednesday in Greenwood. Police say a car crashed into the back of a semi on N. Graham Road in between County Line Road and Main Street on Wednesday afternoon and became wedged underneath. Witnesses told police the car was speeding.
cbs4indy.com
Visitation for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz
The ITOWN church in Fishers was the home church for Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz. Video from inside shows Shahnavaz’ flag-draped coffin. The room was filled with fellow officers standing shoulder to shoulder. For more go to www.cbs4indy.com.
Boy, 13, grazed by bullet in east side shooting, IMPD says
A 13-year-old boy suffered a graze wound in a shooting overnight on the city's east side, police say.
Expired license plate leads to Indy meth bust
INDIANAPOLIS — An expired license plate led police to pull over a suspect who had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police say. According to Indiana State Police, a state trooper stopped a red 2005 Dodge Ram on Keystone Avenue near Werges Avenue after noticing a problem with the truck’s license plate. The trooper said the license […]
Muncie barber shop thanking law enforcement with free haircuts
MUNCIE, Ind. — The team at Maxwell’s Barber Shop in Muncie is working to say ‘thank you’ to members of law enforcement by offering them free haircuts through the end of August. “Everybody’s always talking about paying it forward. What better person to pay it forward to than somebody who is going to lay down […]
cbs4indy.com
DOJ: Indy man with ‘serious criminal history’ gets nearly 5 years for heroin trafficking
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for trafficking heroin while on parole, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. The DOJ said 57-year-old Darrion Elliott will serve 57 months after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin. Court...
DOJ: Indy woman charged after buying gun for minor to commit crime
An Indianapolis woman accused of buying a gun for a minor who she knew intended to use it to commit a violent crime is facing charges, the DOJ announced.
WIBC.com
At Big Events, You’re on Candid (Police) Camera
INDIANAPOLIS--If you are attending a big event in Indianapolis, you are likely being watched. The Indianapolis Metro Police Dept. announced additions to its network of cameras Thursday. Four new camera trailers can be parked in areas where big events are happening or where police believe they need cameras and don’t already have fixed cams.
