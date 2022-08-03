Read on www.foxcarolina.com
Related
FOX Carolina
1 dead, 1 hurt after crash on Hwy. 8 in Anderson Co.
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead and another is hurt after a crash in Anderson County. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 8 near Looper Road. Troopers say the driver of a Dodge SUV was...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating shooting at Greenville Co. apartment complex
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that injured one person early on Sunday morning. Deputies said they responded to 3500 Pelham Road when the shooting was reported just after 3:00 a.m. When deputies arrived,...
FOX Carolina
Suspect leads deputies on chase in reportedly stolen truck
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is in custody this morning following a chase on Friday. Deputies said they were patrolling the area around US 221 when they recognized the suspect, Curley Jim Dyer, and the white Ford truck he was driving.
Shooting injures 1 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured early Sunday morning in a shooting in Greenville. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call after 3 a.m. in reference to a shooting in the 3500 block of Pelham Road. Upon arrival, deputies located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Man dies in house fire in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are investigating after a man was found dead in a house fire. According to the Greenwood County Coroner, the fire happened at a house on Sunrise Circle at around 4:29 p.m. on Saturday. The coroner said the victim, 57-year-old Mark Anthony Brooks, was pronounced...
FOX Carolina
Early morning shooting leaves one person injured in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday morning. Deputies said they responded to Anderson Road at around 2:00 a.m. after someone called 911 and reported that a man had been shot. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man who’d been shot at least once.
FOX Carolina
Suspect charged for recent break-ins and burglaries in Abbeville Co.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office that a Ware Shoals man was recently charged for a series of recent break-ins. Deputies said Charles Eugene Bryson was taken into custody on August 4, 2022, for break-ins and burglaries that happened along Highway 252 and in Ware Shoals.
FOX Carolina
Services announced for Spartanburg County employee killed in crash
WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Details have been released about the funeral service for a Spartanburg County employee killed in a crash involving a deputy. A visitation for Rick Graham will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Fletcher’s Funeral Service from 4 to 6 p.m. On Sunday, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
1 dead a day after moped crash in Abbeville County
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead a day after a moped crash in Abbeville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to troopers, the crash happened at 5:54 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 on Drake Road near Kirkpatrick Road. Troopers said a moped driver...
Moped driver dies following crash in Abbeville Co.
A moped driver died following a crash Thursday afternoon in Abbeville County.
FOX Carolina
14-year-old dead after motorcycle crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a teen is dead after a motorcycle crash on Thursday. According to the coroner, the crash happened at around 12:49 p.m. on Thursday, August 4 at the intersection of North Pleasantburg Drive and White Oak Road. The coroner...
WYFF4.com
Motorcyclist dies hours after crash in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office and Greenville Police Department are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. The coroner's office said it happened Thursday around 12:50 p.m. at the intersection of N. Pleasantburg Drive and White Oak Road. According to the coroner, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing Buncombe County man
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing man. Deputies said 22-yearold Tyler Joseph Buckner was last heard from on July 23. He may be in need of medication. Bucker is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 130 pounds with...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing man last seen leaving hospital
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing man who suffers from memory loss and was last seen leaving a hospital Friday afternoon. According to deputies, 78-year-old Paul Rout, Sr. was last seen leaving St. Francis Hospital at around 4 p.m. Deputies say...
17-year-old arrested for shooting teen in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old was arrested Friday following a shooting near a convenience store in Anderson. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged the teenager with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and armed robbery and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. We previously reported that […]
FOX Carolina
Warrants: Man charged with murder after shooting brother in throat
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man was charged with murder after shooting his brother on Friday morning. According to deputies, they responded to a house on Hudson Water Road at around 9 a.m. on Friday, August 5. Upon arrival, deputies say a...
Vigil held for Greenville woman killed in abandoned house
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Balloons rose in the air in honor of Susan Donald, who would have celebrated a birthday this past week. “My mom was one of the nicest people on this earth,” explained Stacey Donald, the victim’s daughter. “She would do anything for anybody. She didn’t deserve to be done the way she […]
FOX Carolina
Teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Anderson County
Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. Sports Director Beth Hoole sits down for a one-on-one interview with Shane Beamer. Period Project. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. An Upstate nonprofit is trying to help families who...
Lanes reopen following crash on I-85S in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – All lanes on Interstate 85 Southbound reopened following a crash Friday morning near exit 83. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened close to 5 a.m. All southbound lanes were blocked and congestion was between mile markers 83 and 92 according to troopers. All lanes reopened around 8 […]
Teenager arrested following Anderson shooting
One teenager is in custody and another is injured after a shooting at an Upstate convenience store. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting around noon Thursday at Zane’s Fast Stop on Dobbins Bridge Road in Anderson.
Comments / 0