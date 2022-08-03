'It's my sweet sixteen': Wake Forest nursing home throws 107th birthday party for resident

Read on www.wral.com
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Woman gets into fight with teens, then rams car into a North Carolina house
Police said a woman got into an altercation with neighbors and then crashed her car into a house on Valley Edge Drive.
1 dead in Sunday morning Shooting in Raleigh
Raleigh police say they found the man with a gunshot wound to the head around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.
Man shot in head overnight in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — A man was shot in the head in Raleigh on Sunday morning. Raleigh police found a man had been shot in the head around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Boyer Street and St. Augustine Avenue, just south of St. Augustine's University. Around 11 a.m., crime...
Durham community center damaged, vandalized for 2nd time in a week
Durham, N.C. — Aalayah Sanders with Durham Housing Authority was devastated to find out vandals got into the TA Grady Recreation Center for a second time. "To know the very next day that we were hit yet again and this time, computer monitors were found in the Burton Park area," said Sanders.
Man dies from overnight shooting in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — A man has died from an overnight shooting in Raleigh, according to police. Raleigh police found a man had been shot in the head around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Boyer Street and St. Augustine Avenue, just south of Saint Augustine's University. The man was...
cbs17
Teen dead, at least 1 other wounded in shooting at large party in Nash County: deputies
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office say one person is dead and at least one other person was shot early Sunday morning after a large party in Whitakers. At about 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 3600 block of Lonesome Pine Road...
cbs17
Owner apologizes after his snake ‘terrorized’ Raleigh community last summer
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The owner of a venomous zebra cobra that was on the loose in Raleigh last summer made his final appearance in court Friday morning. Chris Gifford’s snake was missing for several months before it was spotted on a porch in a northwest Raleigh neighborhood last June.
carolinacoastonline.com
President and CEO Jay Barnes announces retirement from North Carolina Aquarium Society
RALEIGH — Following a 42-year career with the N.C. Aquariums, including 20 years as director of the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores and the past four as president and CEO of the N.C. Aquarium Society, Jay Barnes has announced his plan to retire early next year. N.C. Department...
One killed, another hurt in shooting at Nash County house party
Whitakers, N.C. — Nash County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and sent a second person to the hospital. The shooting happened at a party at a home on Lonesome Pine Road in Whitakers. The sheriff's office got a call around 1:30 on Sunday morning concerning multiple shooters at the location.
Rise in clothing costs another jab to parents' wallets during back-to-school shopping
Durham, N.C. — It’s back-to-school shopping season and this year, prices are up. The average household is going to spend $864 on school supplies in 2022, and it goes up to $1,200 if your student is in college, according to the National Retail Federation. That's a big investment...
Procession carrying fallen Wayne deputy, father of 2 killed in standoff, returns body to Dudley
Dudley, N.C. — A procession carrying the body of Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman to a funeral home in Dudly will be held Friday morning. The escort left ECU Medical in Greenville around 12 p.m. and traveled to Shumate Faulk Funeral Home in Dudley. The route will be from...
The votes are in, and here’s your favorite ice cream shop in the Triangle
It’s a family-owned, small-batch ice cream shop with two locations and a third possible soon.
cbs17
Billboard in Wake County offers up to $10k for teachers to work in Virginia
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Virginia may be trying to take some teachers out of North Carolina, and they’re offering some big incentives. A billboard on I-440 in Raleigh offers up to $10,000 for any teachers who go to work in Richmond Public Schools in Virginia. “The billboard is...
cbs17
Nearly 300 guns collected in Durham County buyback program; 3 times that of April effort
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — People in Durham County on Saturday traded in guns for cash. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office hosted its second gun buyback program of the year at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and Durham County Stadium. Saturday’s effort collected more than three times the firearms compared...
Pedestrian struck along Capital Boulevard in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — A pedestrian was struck early Friday morning at the corner of Calvary Drive and Capital Boulevard. The incident occurred before 2:45 a.m. Police said the person is at the hospital in stable condition. There was no information on the driver or if that person will face...
