Jonathan Dewayne Carter
Jonathan Dewayne Carter, 27, of Roanoke Rapids passed away Monday, August 1, 2022. Jonathan was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Jane Brown Carter and his special great uncle, Joseph Brown. Jonathan is survived by his parents, George and Ginny Lewis, his siblings, Heather Carter, Ann Marie Bolton (James),...
A letter of thanks to supporters
Supporters and citizens of Halifax County, the votes have been counted, the votes have been certified and we have had a chance to rest from the campaign conversations, campaign issues and all of the campaign hard work. I now would like to publicly thank my supporters for electing me, Judge...
HCS presented funds to begin new Eastman construction
Halifax County Schools Thursday received a $39,083,000 check which will be applied to building a new Eastman School in the western part of the county. The check was presented by state Representative Michael Wray. The pre-K through 8 school “will allow each student access to a full continuum of services”...
Release revocation proceedings begin for man in shooting aftermath
The United States Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina Thursday began proceedings for supervised release revocation against a man charged last month in Enfield with possession of a weapon by a felon. The man, Javonte Love, was sitting in a vehicle with a person who was shot. Love...
Carolina Rest Home Rd. raid nets trafficking amounts of fentanyl
Halifax County Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents seized trafficking amounts of fentanyl along with felony amounts of MDMA during a raid this morning at a residence off Carolina Rest Home Road. Cocaine and marijuna were seized, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant, along with several firearms and currency totaling $8,000. Agents...
Halifax County Board of Commissioners meeting: August 8, 2022
The Halifax County Board of Commissioners August 8, 2022 Regular Meeting can be accessed through the Halifax County website at this link. PLEASE NOTE: This meeting will be a virtual zoom remote meeting instead of meeting in the Halifax County Historic Courthouse. To access the remote meetings of the Board...
