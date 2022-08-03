ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Three pets die in Mt. Washington house fire

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16p4sP_0h3bfgJO00

Crews responded to a three-alarm fire in Mt. Washington Wednesday afternoon.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, nobody was home when the fire started in the 500 block of Griffin Street. Two dogs and one cat were in the house and they did not survive.

The fire was not originally three alarms, but due to the heat, officials raised it to a third alarm. There were no other injuries.

