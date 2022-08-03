Suspect in Brusly stabbing deaths indicted on second-degree murder charges

Read on www.brproud.com
Two children, one of them just 4 years old, hurt in triple shooting on Madison Avenue Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - Two children — one of them just 4 years old — were hurt in a triple shooting on Madison Avenue Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a 4-year-old, a 13-year-old and a 35-year-old were injured in the shooting. All victims' injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, police said Sunday afternoon.
Suspect Arrested in July 31 Murder Case in Louisiana
Suspect Arrested in July 31 Murder Case in Louisiana. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 5, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Kirkpatrick Franklin, 52, was arrested on August 4, 2022, by Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives for his involvement in the shooting death of Albert Hawkins, 21.
Gonzales man charged with hit and run after anonymous tip leads to arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip played a vital role in the arrest of a Gonzales man accused of killing a woman in a car crash on August 1. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the crash happened on Monday around 10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Street and involved a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer.
Paincourtville Man Found Guilty of Attempted Manslaughter in Connection with 2021 Stabbing
On August 4, 2022, an Assumption Parish Jury found 40-year-old Justin Fair of 171 Myles St. Paincourtville, LA guilty of Attempted Manslaughter. Fair was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau. On March 27, 2021, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Deputies...
BR Police on alert to possible DWI incidents over weekend, at least 5 arrested Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year, more than 10,000 people in the United States lose their lives in crashes that involve an alcohol-impaired driver. Ever aware of the dangers posed by these incidents, officers with the Baton Rouge...
Three people hurt in shooting on Monte Sano Avenue Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt in a shooting on Monte Sano Ave near Airline Highway on Saturday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. and the victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other information was immediately available....
Police arrest alleged hit-and-run driver who abandoned stolen vehicle after deadly Baton Rouge crash
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man six days after he was allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run and leaving the scene after the accident. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 39-year-old Danny Ricks of Gonzales was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with hit and run, possession of stolen things and turning left at an intersection.
BRPD investigating shooting on Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Coursey Boulevard Saturday morning. The police say one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
Police respond to shooting off Scenic Hwy; 3 people injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Saturday night, August 6. Police said the shooting happened on Mont Sano Ave, near Scenic Hwy. According to BRPD, three people were reportedly shot, and their injuries are non-life-threatening at the time. This is a...
BRPD: 3 shot on Madison Ave., including 2 juveniles
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Madison Avenue near Plank Road on Sunday, Aug. 7. Police say a 35-year-old, 13-year-old, and 4-year-old were injured during the shooting Sunday morning. The victims’ injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according...
Man accused of raping teen girl while younger sister was in backseat
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 20-year-old man is facing a rape charge after allegedly forcing himself on a 16-year-old girl in a parking lot on Bluebonnet Boulevard. According to the arrest documents, the victim told officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department that she had conversations with 20-year-old Kwan Allen II for about a month on social media. Allen told her he was 18 years old and she told Allen she was 16 years old.
Mother of slain Abbeville teen says the bullets weren’t meant for him
The mother of an Abbeville teen who was murdered is speaking out and says her son was not the intended target of the shooters.
Dangerous late-night car stunts once again under investigation in Baton Rouge; videos show reckless drivers along Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called out to Siegen Lane late Friday night after hearing reports of people doing dangerous car stunts in the area. East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies and Baton Rouge police responded to Siegen Lane Friday when crowds of people gathered to watch and partake in the stunts, burning rubber and drag racing in parking lots and intersections.
Man in custody after leading Baton Rouge police on high-speed chase in stolen van
BATON ROUGE - One person was arrested after leading a high-speed chase in a stolen van Thursday, marking the second police chase through Baton Rouge within four hours. The Baton Rouge Police Department initially responded to a call about a suspicious white van dropping people off on Brookline Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday.
CRIME STOPPERS: EBRSO searching for man wanted on theft, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for the whereabouts of a man wanted on theft and other charges. According to EBRSO, Nathaniel Vessel, 38, is wanted on charges of four counts of theft and entry on or remaining in places/land after forbidden.
Deputies attempt to identify man allegedly involved in vehicle burglaries
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a man allegedly connected to multiple vehicle burglaries in Prairieville. According to APSO, the burglaries happened at an apartment complex. Anyone with information that could help detectives with the investigation is urged to call...
Vehicle that allegedly destroyed fence at home in Livingston Parish found, police say
KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) — Killian police say the alleged hit and run vehicle has been located as of Friday afternoon. Police said an arrest in the case is pending. KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) – The Killian Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that may have plowed through a fence and left damage in its wake.
Man arrested after allegedly raping 16-year-old girl outside Mall of La.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl outside of the Mall of Louisiana, according to an arrest warrant from the Baton Rouge Police Department. The warrant states that the female victim met Kwan Allen, 20, through a mutual friend on social...
‘You’ve got to do better:’ Neighbors react to mom arrested in connection with 2-year-olds overdose death
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The mother blamed for the overdose death of her two-year-old son, Mitchell Robinson, will stay in jail tonight. This comes after East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore requested Whitney Ard’s bond be revoked. Ard has been charged with negligent homicide, after the coroner’s...
Man rushed to hospital after shooting on Mississippi Street
