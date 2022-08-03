Sinema eyes changes to tax, climate portions of reconciliation bill

A federal judge has effectively postponed two November elections for the Georgia Public Service Commission, ruling that the state's commission district structure "unlawfully dilutes the votes of Black citizens under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act."Driving the news: In a Friday ruling, Judge Steven Grimberg has prevented the Secretary of State from preparing PSC ballots for Districts 2 and 3 in November, and from administering any future PSC contests with the current structure, by which candidates are elected statewide to represent districts. Why it matters: Georgia's Public Service Commission regulates the state's investor-owned utilities including Georgia Power. It...

