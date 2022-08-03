ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle council unanimously caps fees charged to restaurants by food delivery companies at 15%

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
DoorDash (hapabapa/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Seattle City Council unanimously approved legislation Tuesday that limits the fees Seattle restaurants must pay to third-party delivery corporations to 15%, the council announced in a news release.

Council Bill 120379 makes permanent the 15% cap on fees that was originally introduced in 2020 as part of the city’s Civil Emergency Order. The cap “has been helping many local restaurants survive the pandemic during the past two years,” according to the news release.

The legislation will go to Mayor Bruce Harrell for his signature and will go into effect 30 days afterward if signed.

“This small business legislation capping fees charged by delivery companies is vital to support Seattle’s diverse restaurants,” councilmember Alex Pedersen said in a statement. “Over the past two years, the 15% cap has proven to be reasonable as well as vital for supporting Seattle’s diverse restaurants that have struggled mightily to survive in our city. Because Seattle’s Emergency Order for the pandemic could end soon, this legislation saves our diverse local restaurants from a financial cliff. I look forward to the Mayor signing this legislation as soon as possible, so that Seattle’s diverse local restaurants can be free from the fear of fees to focus on fantastic food.”

Councilmember Dan Strauss also issued a statement celebrating the passage of the legislation:

“Capping food delivery fees at 15% during the pandemic has benefited both our smallest businesses and consumers. This was good for Seattleites during the pandemic and remains a good foundation for long-term recovery. This small business legislation means restaurants have more control over their economic survival and supports a vibrant, diverse restaurant scene in Seattle. This is a commonsense protection for our local restaurateurs and foodies alike.”

