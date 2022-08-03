TCA: Disney+ Unveils Slew of Fall Premiere Dates; ‘She-Hulk’ Shifts One Day Later

Read on television.mxdwn.com
Related
Kevin Smith Says “It’s An Incredibly Bad Look To Cancel The Latina Batgirl Movie” After Warner Bros. Discovery Axed DC Film
Click here to read the full article. Kevin Smith has weighed in on Warner Bros. Discovery scrapping the Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace. The move made by the conglomerate has caused shockwaves in the industry and Smith, who is a comic book aficionado and writer, shared his thoughts on his YouTube series Hollywood Babble-On. “It’s an incredibly bad look to cancel the Latina Batgirl movie,” Smith said in the video. “I don’t give a sh** if the movie was absolute f***ing dogsh** — I guarantee you that it wasn’t. The two directors who directed that movie did a couple of episodes of Ms....
NFL・
‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’: Kelly Ripa Makes Huge Announcement Amid Absence From Show
For several years, Live With Kelly and Ryan entertained families all over America as they started their day. With their friendship and control when it came to hosting, the pair appeared to be unstoppable, interviewing some of the most prominent celebrities today. Not to mention, Ryan Seacrest helmed the massively popular American Idol. But while Ripa and Seacrest appeared happy on screen, fans and sources claim there was trouble in paradise. Although both have been silent on any issues as Kelly Ripa took some time off, the host now announced her new book tour.
Comments / 0