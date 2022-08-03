Read on www.zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
Has IHI CORP (IHICY) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
IHICY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. IHI CORP is one of 229 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
Has Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
DLNG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question. Dynagas LNG is one of 143 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit...
Is Wintrust Financial (WTFC) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 5th
POR - Free Report) : This integrated electric utility company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days. Portland General Electric Company Price and Consensus. Portland General Electric Company price-consensus-chart | Portland General Electric Company...
Has Peabody Energy (BTU) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
BTU - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Peabody Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy...
Pre-Markets in Red Amid Strong July Jobs Data and Q2 Earnings
U.S. stock futures dip in pre-market today following the report of strong job additions in July. Market participants are worried that a tight labor market will reduce concerns of a near-term recession and allow the Fed to continue its aggressive interest rate hike and monetary tightening. The Department of Labor...
Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
This 1 Basic Materials Stock Could Beat Earnings: Why It Should Be on Your Radar
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line...
This is Why The First Bancshares (FBMS) is a Great Dividend Stock
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Macy's (M) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
M - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $17.84, moving +0.96% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%. Heading into today, shares of the department store operator had...
5 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings Results Next Week
TTWO - Free Report) , Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (. CELH - Free Report) , Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (. As of Aug 4, before the opening bell, 410 companies within the S&P 500 Index reported their financial numbers. Total earnings of these companies are up 7.8% year over year on 14.8% higher revenues, with 77.3% beating EPS estimates and 68.8% beating revenue estimates.
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
SE - Free Report) closed at $87.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.7% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Tractor Supply (TSCO)
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a...
Tenneco's (TEN) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Beat
TEN - Free Report) incurred an adjusted loss of 82 cents per share in second-quarter 2022 against the year-ago earnings of 84 cents. The figure was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 52 cents. Revenues of $4,665 million topped the consensus estimate of $4,587 million and increased 2% year over year.
MasTec (MTZ) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
MTZ - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this utility contractor would post...
Open Lending (LPRO) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
LPRO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post earnings...
Lamar (LAMR) Q2 AFFO & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Up
LAMR - Free Report) gained 1.07% during Wednesday’s regular trading session after this REIT reported a 10.9% year-over-year jump in second-quarter adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share to $1.94. The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74. Results reflect solid recovery in the U.S. advertising market...
Is First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FNK) a Strong ETF Right Now?
FNK - Free Report) debuted on 04/19/2011, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value category of the market. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
Papa John's (PZZA) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Stock Down
PZZA - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined. Following the results, the company’s shares dropped nearly 3% during trading hours on Aug 4. Negative...
