DT Midstream: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) _ DT Midstream Inc. (DTM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $91 million.

The Detroit-based company said it had profit of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 80 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

DT Midstream expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.46 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DTM