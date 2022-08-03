Read on www.13abc.com
Related
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
Family paddling in London river finds huge haul of weapons including Uzi submachine gun
A family’s summer’s day out by a river in south London took a sinister turn when they fished out an Uzi submachine gun and up to 10 other firearms that had been dumped in the water.The shocking discovery was made on Saturday when Ryan Ball, 32, took his three children – 11, five, and one – to River Pool at Linear Park, between Catford and Sydenham.His son’s friend James White stumbled upon a metal object at the bottom of the river while taking a dip to cool off. When it was pulled out, they realised that it was a magazine...
Met Police subjected 650 children to ‘traumatising’ strip-searches
More than six hundred children were forced to endure “intrusive and traumatising” strip-searches by the Metropolitan Police over a two-year period, with Black boys disproportionately targeted, figures show.Some 650 aged between 10 and 17 were strip-searched by the force’s officers between 2018 and 2020, according to data obtained from Scotland Yard by the Children’s Commissioner.Of these children, 58 per cent were described by the officer as being Black, and more than 95 per cent were boys.The Children’s Commissioner, Dame Rachel de Souza, requested the figures after the Child Q scandal came to light in March.The 15-year-old schoolgirl was strip-searched by...
Comments / 0