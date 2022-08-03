Preliminary plans released for Lawson Community Center

Read on www.kmzu.com
4th Annual Chalk Walk on the Square returns to Marshall
MARSHALL, Mo. – The Marshall Cultural Council is hosting an event this weekend, the 4th annual Chalk Walk on the Square. During the event people of any age can grab some chalk and enjoy the company of those in the community. Marshall Cultural Council member, Angie Goodhart, gives us a little information on the upcoming festivities.
Ray County Commission meets in regular session Friday
RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission meets in regular session Friday, August 5. The agenda indicates the commission to sign amended Excelsior Estates contract for the Ray County Collector. A vote to bid to rekey the courthouse follows. The meeting is scheduled at 9 a.m. in the Commissioner’s...
Carroll County Route Z to reopen after roadway slide repair project
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – After being closed since May 18, 2020, due to a roadway slide that created an unsafe condition for motorists and a subsequent repair project, Carroll County Route Z between Route C and County Route 217 was reopened to all traffic yesterday evening. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Mera Excavating, LLC to complete the repair project. They began repairs June 13, 2022, placing rock fill, installing edge drains and erosion control measures, and resurfacing the roadway.
Route 65 closed today through Carroll County for RR work
TINA, MO - Route 65 through Carroll County will be shut down Thursday in the vicinity of Big Creek for railroad maintenance. Work on the tracks near 170 Road will require detours, which include, to the east, Routes M, YY, and WW, through Tina. The work is expected to last...
40th Annual Norborne Soybean Festival- Taking a look Back: Part two
NORBORNE, Mo.- The Norborne Soybean Festival will be celebrating it's 40th year August 4th through the 6th. On the outside, this may just look like and amazing festival, but to the Norborne community, it's so much more. Yesterday, in honor of this special occasion we decided to take a look back into the past, and while we continue to do so today, we also see it through a new perspective.
Elizabeth Catherine (Lisa) Molloy
Elizabeth Catherine (Lisa) Molloy, age 58, a resident of Carrollton, Missouri, a loving wife, mother, sister, and aunt, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Lisa was born Elizabeth Catherine Timmons in Chillicothe, Missouri on September 16, 1963, to Ernest William (Dub) II and Gertrude...
Faye Marie Jackson
Faye Marie Jackson, 83, of Richmond, died Friday, August 5, 2022, at Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond. Faye was born in Pekin, IL, the daughter of Don and Tillie Burnham. She was united in marriage to Robert Deakin of Pekin, IL, on August 19, 1955; they later divorced. She later married Ronald Jackson of Lebanon on September 11, 1976; they later divorced.
Cynthia Wiard
Carrollton resident, Cynthia Wiard, 69, died Monday, August 1, 2022. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 6 at Bittiker Funeral Home. Visitation is from 1pm - 1:45pm at the funeral home.
Pleasant Hill woman injured in Cass County accident
CASS COUNTY, Mo. – A Pleasant Hill woman sustains moderate injuries in a Cass County accident this morning. A report issued by the Missouri Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred at approximately 7:33 a.m. on MO-BB and 175th St. A westbound vehicle, driven by 52-year-old Julie A. Shumate failed to yield and struck the drivers side door of a southbound vehicle, driven by 47-year-old Anthony W. Smith, of Harrisonville.
Methamphetamine seized in Carroll County traffic stop
CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. – A trooper reports the seizure of methamphetamine during a Carroll County traffic stop Thursday. According to a Missouri Highway Patrol report, at approximately 11:08 a.m., 48-year-old Jason L. Scott, of Marshall, was taken into custody. He is facing allegations of felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle without a valid license.
Early morning I-435 accident leaves two severely injured, closes interstate travel
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Northbound traffic traveling on Interstate 435 was significantly delayed early this morning after a life threatening, two vehicle accident occurred. KCPD says the incident occurred at approximately 2:32 a.m. on northbound Interstate 435 and Winner Road. Two northbound traveling vehicles, a GMC Acadia and a Ford F150, reportedly collided causing the GMC to travel off the right side of the roadway into an embankment. The Ford flipped over and ejected an unrestrained 4-year-old. Several feet of guardrail were destroyed. Northbound Interstate 435 was closed for approximately 3 ½ hours.
Daviess County accident leaves two teens badly injured, one dead
DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo. – Three Gallatin teens are hospitalized for allegedly running a stop sign last night and causing an accident in Daviess County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the incident occurred at 8:56 p.m. on US-69 at Route BB, one half mile west of Winston. A northbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Jonathan J. Stoor failed to stop at the intersection and began making a right hand turn onto US-69. A second northbound vehicle, driven by 44-year-old Jason D. Patterson, of Green Castle, struck the vehicle driven by Stoor. Patterson’s vehicle traveled off the north side of the roadway and came to rest. Stoor’s vehicle overturned and came to a rest on its top.
Carroll County Sheriff's Office recovers over $7,700 for scam victim
CARROLL COUNTY Carroll County deputies returned over $7,700 to a scam victim this week. The sheriff's office says the scam convinced the subject to send them cash through UPS. The sheriff's office reminds the public to not give scammers private information such as banking or personal details, and to hang up and block them.If you have any doubts, call the sheriff's office and they will verify the information.
Marshall man arrested on drug and weapon charges
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. – A Marshall resident faces allegations of drug possession and unlawful use of a firearm. A report issued by the Missouri Highway Patrol states the incident occurred at 5:35 p.m. on Thursday, August 4. Zachary R. Hendrix, 41, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
