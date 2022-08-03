ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

Man catches 7-foot sand tiger shark along New Jersey shore, releases it back into the ocean

By FOX Weather
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JHMHu_0h3bd8Vd00

A normal day at the beach quickly became a once-in-a-lifetime experience for a group of beachgoers this weekend.

PJ Braun, a man known as the “Shark Fisher,” caught a 7-foot-long sand tiger shark on the beach near 82nd Street in Sea Isle City on Saturday, according to a report from FOX 29 Philadelphia .

He said the massive catch was his “biggest” one yet.

The wild moment was caught on camera by Prospect Park Police Chief Dave Madonna, one of nearly 250 people who gathered to watch.

In the video, Braun is seen posing with the shark, dragging it back to the ocean by its tail fin, then letting it free.

The crowd erupts into applause as the shark swims away.

Braun said his top priority is the shark’s safety, ensuring it is never taken out of the water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wN0DY_0h3bd8Vd00
PJ Braun caught a seven-foot sand tiger shark in the Jersey Shore.
Fox 29
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27zjS6_0h3bd8Vd00
PJ Braun dragged the shark to the beach by its tail before setting it free.
Fox 29
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmoA7_0h3bd8Vd00
PJ Braun said his top priority was the shark’s safety.
Fox 29

