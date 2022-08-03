Delivery drivers suffer: Long hours in record high temps take a toll

Read on www.deseret.com
wolf party
I work for usps and yes water and Gatorade is the best gift on these hot days. alot of people don't realize ups, FedEx and usps don't have ac in the trucks. so when you go to your parked car on a hot day and open the door just to feel that blast of heat, remember that's what the drivers are sitting in all day. alot of days it is cooler outside the truck than in it.
Danny Mcglaughlin Jr
1d ago
I'm a commercial sheet metal roofer. no one knows heat like us roofers, try being on a metal or black rubber roof when it's hot, from sun up to sun down with no shade. if the air temperature is 100degrees you can bet that it's 40-50 degrees hotter on that roof.
Ballester Molina
2d ago
I put out a cooler with a couple frozen bottles of water for the drivers. I little kindness goes a long way!
