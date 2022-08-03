ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Delivery drivers suffer: Long hours in record high temps take a toll

By Rebecca Olds
deseret.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.deseret.com

Comments / 13

wolf party
4d ago

I work for usps and yes water and Gatorade is the best gift on these hot days. alot of people don't realize ups, FedEx and usps don't have ac in the trucks. so when you go to your parked car on a hot day and open the door just to feel that blast of heat, remember that's what the drivers are sitting in all day. alot of days it is cooler outside the truck than in it.

Reply(4)
16
Danny Mcglaughlin Jr
1d ago

I'm a commercial sheet metal roofer. no one knows heat like us roofers, try being on a metal or black rubber roof when it's hot, from sun up to sun down with no shade. if the air temperature is 100degrees you can bet that it's 40-50 degrees hotter on that roof.

Reply
4
Ballester Molina
2d ago

I put out a cooler with a couple frozen bottles of water for the drivers. I little kindness goes a long way!

Reply
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teamsters#Union Workers#Water Fountains#Abc News#World Population Review
24/7 Wall St.

Drunkest City in Every State

Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Anita Durairaj

The most dangerous lake in the U.S. is known for its deadly currents

Lake MichiganPhoto by Nwbeeson; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. Lake Michigan is considered to be one of the deadliest lakes in the world. According to The Travel , Lake Michigan is also the most dangerous lake in the United States. The biggest reason for this is due to its swift currents. The lake's shoreline configuration is thought to increase the risk of deadly currents.
UPI News

Damaging storms set to strike the Midwest U.S.

A potent storm system is set to swing through the Midwest this weekend, and AccuWeather forecasters say that ingredients will be in place for intense, damaging storms to move through much of the area on Saturday. In addition to the heavy rain and frequent lightning that is typical of summer...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Introduces A Perk Customers Will Love

The airline industry, as well as the world at large, was grounded once covid hit in March of 2020. Eventually some flights were available in 2020 with enhanced safety precautions, but relatively few people felt like taking the risk. So it was no surprise when the The International Air Transport Association confirmed that 2020 was the industry's worst year on record.
INDUSTRY
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
TheStreet

Major Theme Park May Close Sooner Than Expected

Theme parks rarely close permanently, unless a major disaster occurs, such as when Hurricane Katrina devastated Six Flags New Orleans in 2005. The Louisiana Six Flags theme park never reopened and is soon slated for demolition. In some cases, a theme park may close, but reopen in a completely different...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Outdoor Life

Why Smallmouth Bass Are One of the Most Dangerous Fish in the Country

Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy