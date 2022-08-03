Read on www.cn2.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Great Date Night Spot in Charlotte : Soul GastroLoungeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Freedom Park: A Cherished Place in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Day Trips You Can Take From CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Blumenthal Performing Arts is Accepting Internship Applications Until August 12thCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina
An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
cn2.com
Carolina Connection – Inside Chester State Park’s New Cabins
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester State Park has a new cabin for those who love the great outdoors!. In the Carolina Connection interview above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speak with Park Manager, Zach Setzer about the new cabin and the park. A second lakefront camper cabin...
Fire decimates Charlotte non-profit food pantry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camino Health Center, a well-known non-profit in the Charlotte area said its food pantry has been deemed unusable after being ravaged by a building fire on July 4. In a Facebook post, the non-profit said an unexpected fire at their facility caused serious damage and flooding...
A woman’s drive to raise colon cancer awareness after husband’s death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Colorectal cancer survivors toured America to discuss matters of life and death. “Gosh, there’s so many beautiful places to see,” said Carole Motycka Mancini, herself a Stage 4 Colon Cancer survivor and the social media manager for nonprofit The Colon Club. This is more than a summer road trip. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Mill brewery racks up local & national awards
They're tucked in the suburbs of Tega Cay -- whipping up brews, ciders, and food.
Charlotte family remembers 108-year-old relative
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte’s oldest living resident Ira Bell Ray was 108 years old before she passed away on Tuesday. Family and friends met today at St. Paul Baptist Church this afternoon — not only to mourn but to celebrate the Ray’s time on earth. Spicy, spunky… nice.. that’s how Ray’s closest family […]
cn2.com
CN2 Stories You May Have Missed
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard you may want to take the time to watch!. ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Fort Mill woman is “Enjoying the Ride” while living with a rare disability. A story of determination. Click above for her story.
kiss951.com
Where To Celebrate ‘National Fried Chicken And Waffle Day’ In North Carolina
It’s an odd food combination that somehow works. I’m talking about chicken and waffles, which has its roots in 1600s Pennsylvania Dutch cooking. However, in those days the dish was made with stewed chicken. The fried chicken version emerged later in the South and became popular in the soul food kitchens of Harlem in the 1930s and ’40s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carowinds shuts down 4 longtime attractions, plans 2023 announcement on Thursday
"I think it's exciting. It will be exciting to see something new come in," long-time Carowinds customer Veronica said.
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard – YMCA 360 Digital Now Included in Memberships
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In tonight’s CN2 Digital Dashboard. The Upper Palmetto YMCA says your membership is now even more valuable. They say the new 360 digital platform (on-demand and livestream classes) is now included in all active memberships at no additional cost. Now you can work out anytime, anywhere and on any device.
Hundreds of flights delayed, dozen canceled at Charlotte Douglas Airport over the weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over 270 flights have been delayed and dozens more are canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Sunday, according to Flight Aware. About 166 of these are American Airlines flights, with another 64 of the flights being run by PSA Airlines, an American Airlines subsidiary. American...
cn2.com
Inflation Causing Challenges in the Trucking World
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Some Small Business owners say inflation is making it harder for them to earn a living. Kenny Farrell, owner of KF Trucking in Rock Hill, says his trucking fleet includes 8 semi trucks and 11 trailers. He says they ship everything from motorcycles to dry goods nationwide. In fact, Farrell hauled motorcycles across the country to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which is underway in South Dakota.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Person shot near busy Charlotte intersection, Medic reports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was taken to a Charlotte hospital after an apparent shooting Saturday evening. Medic said it happened along Freedom Drive near Tuckaseegee Road. They said the patient was wounded around 6 p.m. and faced life-threatening injuries. As of writing, what may have led up to the shooting is not known.
Missing college student found dead in remote area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Cherokee, N.C. — The search for a missing college student ended tragically on Friday when authorities found 23-year-old Bryce Evans' body in a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina. The University of Tennessee at Knoxville student was on his way to Charlotte to...
WBTV
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After years of operation, four rides at Carowinds will no longer be open. In a statement from a Carowinds spokesperson, the Yo-Yo, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies and Southern Star attractions closed earlier this week on Aug. 1. The four rides are located in the Crossroads section...
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of The Day – Superintendent Leading the Way into a New Year
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York School District 1 Superintendent Kelly Coxe lead the way at the district’s new Employee Orientation where 73 new employees followed her into the halls for a new school year. Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your...
'We sell out every single time we do it' | Union County restaurant sees pushback on social media after drag bingo events
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — There's controversy in Union County. Many people have called for the City of Monroe to shut down a local restaurant because of their drag bingo events. If you ask Cress Barnes or Carley Englander, owners of East Frank Superette and Kitchen in Monroe, they said Saturdays are full of energy. Drag queens take center stage.
WBTV
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide
Starting Friday and running through Sunday night, people can shop tax-free in South Carolina. It’s unclear how many Robinhood employees in Charlotte are losing their jobs. ‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT. The company...
Monroe restaurant drag show sparks controversy
To bring people to downtown, though, they thought of something novel, at least for Union County -- drag shows, which have proven to be a draw.
cn2.com
CN2 Today – Shopping at Echo Boutique & Consignment in Lake Wylie
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Calling all teachers and shopping lovers! Come check out Echo Boutique and Consignment in Lake Wylie for fashion and a deal. In the video above, CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil gets a look inside!
Comments / 0