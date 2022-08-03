ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

munaluchi

DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina

An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
ALBEMARLE, NC
cn2.com

Carolina Connection – Inside Chester State Park’s New Cabins

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester State Park has a new cabin for those who love the great outdoors!. In the Carolina Connection interview above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speak with Park Manager, Zach Setzer about the new cabin and the park. A second lakefront camper cabin...
CHESTER, SC
WCNC

Fire decimates Charlotte non-profit food pantry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camino Health Center, a well-known non-profit in the Charlotte area said its food pantry has been deemed unusable after being ravaged by a building fire on July 4. In a Facebook post, the non-profit said an unexpected fire at their facility caused serious damage and flooding...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte family remembers 108-year-old relative

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) –  Charlotte’s oldest living resident Ira Bell Ray was 108 years old before she passed away on Tuesday. Family and friends met today at St. Paul Baptist Church this afternoon — not only to mourn but to celebrate the Ray’s time on earth. Spicy, spunky… nice.. that’s how Ray’s closest family […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

CN2 Stories You May Have Missed

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard you may want to take the time to watch!. ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Fort Mill woman is “Enjoying the Ride” while living with a rare disability. A story of determination. Click above for her story.
ROCK HILL, SC
kiss951.com

Where To Celebrate ‘National Fried Chicken And Waffle Day’ In North Carolina

It’s an odd food combination that somehow works. I’m talking about chicken and waffles, which has its roots in 1600s Pennsylvania Dutch cooking. However, in those days the dish was made with stewed chicken. The fried chicken version emerged later in the South and became popular in the soul food kitchens of Harlem in the 1930s and ’40s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

CN2 Digital Dashboard – YMCA 360 Digital Now Included in Memberships

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In tonight’s CN2 Digital Dashboard. The Upper Palmetto YMCA says your membership is now even more valuable. They say the new 360 digital platform (on-demand and livestream classes) is now included in all active memberships at no additional cost. Now you can work out anytime, anywhere and on any device.
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

Inflation Causing Challenges in the Trucking World

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Some Small Business owners say inflation is making it harder for them to earn a living. Kenny Farrell, owner of KF Trucking in Rock Hill, says his trucking fleet includes 8 semi trucks and 11 trailers. He says they ship everything from motorcycles to dry goods nationwide. In fact, Farrell hauled motorcycles across the country to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which is underway in South Dakota.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Person shot near busy Charlotte intersection, Medic reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was taken to a Charlotte hospital after an apparent shooting Saturday evening. Medic said it happened along Freedom Drive near Tuckaseegee Road. They said the patient was wounded around 6 p.m. and faced life-threatening injuries. As of writing, what may have led up to the shooting is not known.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After years of operation, four rides at Carowinds will no longer be open. In a statement from a Carowinds spokesperson, the Yo-Yo, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies and Southern Star attractions closed earlier this week on Aug. 1. The four rides are located in the Crossroads section...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'We sell out every single time we do it' | Union County restaurant sees pushback on social media after drag bingo events

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — There's controversy in Union County. Many people have called for the City of Monroe to shut down a local restaurant because of their drag bingo events. If you ask Cress Barnes or Carley Englander, owners of East Frank Superette and Kitchen in Monroe, they said Saturdays are full of energy. Drag queens take center stage.
UNION COUNTY, NC

