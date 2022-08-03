These Bradenton and Sarasota beaches are safe to swim at again, health department says

No-swim warnings issued for several beaches around Bradenton, Anna Maria Island and Sarasota last week due to high levels of a harmful bacteria have been lifted, the Florida Department of Health says.

The enterococci bacteria that was found at unsafe levels at area beaches can make people sick when swallowed and cause wounds to become infected. The bacteria is found in human and animal waste and can be associated with sewage spills and leaky septic tanks, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

But FDOH-Sarasota health officials said last week that the high levels appeared to stem from a “natural” source — decaying masses of algae near the shoreline.

Advisories were lifted at four Sarasota County beaches last Thursday, but remained in place at Brohard Beach, Venice Fishing Pier and Ringling Causeway/Bird Key Park.

Samples collected this week at the remaining affected beaches around Anna Maria Island, Sarasota and Venice showed that water quality was again safe for swimming. Since last week, advisories have been lifted at the following beaches:

Manatee County:

Bayfront Park North, 315 N. Bay Blvd., Anna Maria

Manatee Public Beach North, 4000 State Road 64 and Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach

Coquina Beach North, 2651 Gulf Dr., Bradenton Beach

Palma Sola Bay South, 7915 40th Avenue W., Bradenton

Sarasota County:

Bird Key Park/Ringling Causeway, 200 John Ringling Causeway, Sarasota

Siesta Key Beach, 948 Beach Rd., Sarasota

Service Club Beach, 1190 Harbor Dr. S., Venice

Venice Fishing Pier, 1600 Harbor Dr. S., Venice

Brohard Beach, 1850 Harbor Dr. S., Venice

Casperson Beach, 4100 Harbor Dr., Venice

Manasota Key, 8570 Manasota Key Rd., Englewood

A sample collected on Monday at Nokomis Beach in Sarasota County showed elevated levels of enterococci bacteria, and water quality there was listed as “poor.” But a no-swim advisory has not been issued.