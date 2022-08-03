ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

These Bradenton and Sarasota beaches are safe to swim at again, health department says

By Ryan Ballogg
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 4 days ago

No-swim warnings issued for several beaches around Bradenton, Anna Maria Island and Sarasota last week due to high levels of a harmful bacteria have been lifted, the Florida Department of Health says.

The enterococci bacteria that was found at unsafe levels at area beaches can make people sick when swallowed and cause wounds to become infected. The bacteria is found in human and animal waste and can be associated with sewage spills and leaky septic tanks, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

But FDOH-Sarasota health officials said last week that the high levels appeared to stem from a “natural” source — decaying masses of algae near the shoreline.

Advisories were lifted at four Sarasota County beaches last Thursday, but remained in place at Brohard Beach, Venice Fishing Pier and Ringling Causeway/Bird Key Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SQgll_0h3bcjqw00
No swim warnings for harmful bacteria that were issued for several beaches around Bradenton and Sarasota, including Coquina Beach on Anna Maria Island, have been lifted, the Florida Department of Health says.  Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

Samples collected this week at the remaining affected beaches around Anna Maria Island, Sarasota and Venice showed that water quality was again safe for swimming. Since last week, advisories have been lifted at the following beaches:

Manatee County:

  • Bayfront Park North, 315 N. Bay Blvd., Anna Maria

  • Manatee Public Beach North, 4000 State Road 64 and Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach

  • Coquina Beach North, 2651 Gulf Dr., Bradenton Beach

  • Palma Sola Bay South, 7915 40th Avenue W., Bradenton

Sarasota County:

  • Bird Key Park/Ringling Causeway, 200 John Ringling Causeway, Sarasota
  • Siesta Key Beach, 948 Beach Rd., Sarasota
  • Service Club Beach, 1190 Harbor Dr. S., Venice
  • Venice Fishing Pier, 1600 Harbor Dr. S., Venice
  • Brohard Beach, 1850 Harbor Dr. S., Venice
  • Casperson Beach, 4100 Harbor Dr., Venice
  • Manasota Key, 8570 Manasota Key Rd., Englewood

A sample collected on Monday at Nokomis Beach in Sarasota County showed elevated levels of enterococci bacteria, and water quality there was listed as “poor.” But a no-swim advisory has not been issued.

Comments / 1

 

multihousingnews.com

Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground in Florida

Plans call for the project to be completed by April 2023. The Terwilliger Brothers Residential LLC (TBR) has broken ground on its multifamily development in Palmetto, Fla. Trevesta Place will consist of 256 units between six different buildings. According to Yardi Matrix data, a construction loan for $34 million was secured through Hancock Whitney Bank in late 2021.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
SuncoastPost

Local Hooters Help Raise $57,000 for Self-Help International

Seven local Hooters Girls from Sarasota, Southwest Florida and Miami joined the fundraising efforts to support Self-Help International ‘s work to empower women. Newly crowned 2022 Miss Hooters International Madison Novo (Hialeah), Aria Slavin (Sarasota), Sloan Miavitz (Sarasota), Olivia Scott (Sarasota), Skylar Becker (Fort Myers), Grace Burchett (Fort Myers Beach) and Gianna Tulio (2021 Miss Hooters International) participated in online fundraising efforts to invest in women business owners trying to start and grow their own business-and help them lift up their families communities in the process.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

New residences planned to revive North Tamiami Trail district

Before the completion of Interstate 75 through Sarasota County in 1981, U.S. 41 was a bustling center of commerce. Dubbed Tamiami Trail as the primary route between Tampa and Miami, the highway makes its way through Bradenton and Sarasota, winding southward through Fort Myers and Naples before turning east toward the Atlantic.
SARASOTA, FL
tastefulspace.com

5 Lawn Care Services That Are Necessary for Grass in Florida

If you live in Florida, keeping up your lawn throughout the year is important. Given the climate and weather extremes, you need to choose a lawn care company that will perform maintenance regularly. Not only should you keep your grass cut, but you also need to make sure it looks its best by having it fertilized and watered on a scheduled basis. When you maintain your lawn, you also increase the value of your property. You can add 10% to the value of your real estate. Taking care of your lawn is just as valuable as updates regarding curb appeal and making the most of owning a property. You should think about Lawn Care Services.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County School update COVID policy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Department of Health established its COVID-19 protocols for the 2022-23 school year. Policies for this school year show a less aggressive approach to handling the virus. Contact tracing for COVID cases in Sarasota County Schools will not be conducted for example. Additionally, the SDOH will not require students and staff who have been exposed to the virus to quarantine.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Afternoon storms next three days!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Afternoon and evening storms will be more widespread today through Tuesday. Then drier air returns with more dust from the Sahara to end the week and our thunderstorm chances drop. A little more moisture returns as we get into next weekend. Saturday’s rain was light, only 0.05″ at SRQ, farther south to Nokomis 0.27″ fell.
SARASOTA, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs

ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bradenton Herald

Bradenton Herald

