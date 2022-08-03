ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa Football Sells Out All 7 Home Games

By Iowa Sports Information
 4 days ago

Hawkeyes Reach Mark for 1st Time Since 2011

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The University of Iowa football’s regular season finale against Nebraska, scheduled for Nov. 25 at 3 p.m. (CT) on Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium, is officially sold out. The announcement was made Wednesday by the UI Athletics Department.

All seven of Iowa’s home games are now sold out: South Dakota State (Sept. 3), Iowa State (Sept. 10), Nevada (Sept. 17), Michigan (Oct. 1), Northwestern (Oct. 29), Wisconsin (Nov. 12) and Nebraska (Nov. 25).

The last time Iowa sold out all seven home games in Kinnick Stadium was 2011.

There are a limited number of hospitality ticket packages available for select games. Ticket information is available at hawkeyesports.com/tickets .

Iowa has sold out season ticket orders, UI student tickets, Fight For Iowa Mobile Passes, and Mini Plans.

