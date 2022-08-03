North Idaho wildfire scorches over 70 acres

A fire that started in a barn Sunday night burned 76 acres of the Lewiston Hill and was considered 100 percent contained Wednesday afternoon, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.

What is being called the Hatwai Fire started in some hay in a barn along 38th Street North, then spread to the hillside at about 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office. Crews from Nez Perce County Fire, Nez Perce Tribe Fire Management and the Idaho Department of Lands responded.

The fire threatened 10 to 20 homes, according to the Idaho Department of Lands, but no homes were lost. By Monday morning, two to five homes remained threatened. No evacuation was ordered.

IDL originally estimated that the fire burned 50-60 acres, but updated mapping showed it had burned 76 acres, according to the state agency.

IDL Fire’s Teakean Hand Crew arrived Monday and extinguished smoldering heavy fuels and performed checks for fire heat at the black edge of the burned fire area, according to an IDL update. A structure and outbuilding were still threatened by the fire, and hot, dry, windy conditions are expect to persist in the area over the next few days.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire is in grass and brush near the bottom of the Lewiston Hill. The area is protected by IDL Fire and is in the Wildland-Urban Interface, according to a news release.

The fire is located west of a previous blaze near the Clearwater River Casino that burned 1,200 acres earlier this month.

A smoky haze was in the sky over the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley during part of Monday, but that smoke was likely from a fire burning in southern British Columbia, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane, and not from the Hatwai Fire.

The Idaho State Journal contributed to this report.