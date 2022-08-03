Members of all American Tribal nations eligible for in-state tuition at OSU

(Charleston, Oregon) – So many south Oregon coast goodies - so little time. The end of summer will taste especially good in the southern Oregon coast town of Charleston. There, from August 12 - 14, the Annual Charleston Seafood, Beer & Wine Festival returns after two years of being canceled. 2021 was especially hard on many fans of the longtime event, which would've reached its 30th year in 2020 if not for the pandemic. (Photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)

CHARLESTON, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO