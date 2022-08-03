Read on mix106radio.com
Related
Three Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
Angler from Fruitland lands the largest catfish in Idaho history
It has been a record summer for catfish fishing in idaho as the record for the largest catfish has been broken twice.
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
Dairy industry representatives from the East Coast and Midwest passed through Idaho Falls this week in 1922, surveying the area for possibilities and getting some sightseeing done on the side. “The unanimous opinion of the visitors as expressed by them was that Idaho is an ideal state,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “According to them, the high freight rates are detrimental to profit in shipping raw materials out of this state, but the finished products, such as butter, cheese and hogs could be marketed at considerable gain. It also came to light during the meeting that eastern dairymen are paying as high as $30 a ton for hay on the Atlantic seaboard and are realizing a profit at that high price, which tended to prove that the grower could easily realize a fortune by feeding his own dairy herds. After a meeting in Idaho Falls, the group boarded the Oregon Short Line Railroad’s Yellowstone Special for a visit in Ashton.
KIVI-TV
Kuna Days returns this growing town to its roots with a wild party
KUNA, Idaho — Kuna Days Tailgating Party has been a staple in the summer in Kuna for more than 60 years, but as the town and this event continues to grow this rural town still holds on to its small town values. This is highlighted by the down and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho Youth Ranch focuses on the future after suffering massive fire
BOISE, Idaho — Around 1:45 the afternoon of Monday, July 18, a huge plume of thick, black smoke rose above the Boise Bench. A fire fueled by tons of donated clothing and household goods was tearing through the Idaho Youth Ranch distribution center's outside yard on West Irving Street. Over the next several hours and into the next morning firefighters poured 638,000 gallons of water on the fire.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Small-town Puget Sound has a North Idaho feel
Some folks around these parts don’t like being compared to the people over on the westside of Washington. Something about deep blue vs. deep red, and, look, I don’t want to get into a primary color debate here, but it seems to me that poor yellow gets ignored entirely.
KTVB
Idahoans compete for best mullet at Kuna Days
The "Mullet Catwalk" took center stage in Kuna Saturday. Contestants competed to prove who had the longest, thickest, most spirited and best overall mullet.
Idahoans compete in second annual 'Mullet Catwalk' at Kuna Days
KUNA, Idaho — Hundreds of community members took to Bernie Fisher City Park Friday afternoon as the annual Kuna Days celebration kicked off. Friday's opening-night entertainment included live music, a Reptile Adventures exhibit, vendor and food booths and a beer garden. The Kuna Chamber of Commerce said this year's theme is "Tailgating Party," with events scheduled through Saturday night.
Low-income renters in Idaho received less assistance in 2021 than in other states
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The lowest income renters in Idaho received less rental assistance compared to other states in 2021, according to a study published by the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy. Kendra Knighten, a policy associate with the policy center and...
The Best Ice Cream Treat To Try This Summer In Idaho And Surrounding States
The weather this summer has been nothing short of brutal in Idaho. We've had a month straight of temperatures exceeding 100 degrees. It just isn't right! We 're all struggling...well...most of us are struggling. If you own a ice cream shop you probably aren't hating the heat this summer. If...
Everything You Need to Know About Idaho’s Strange Concrete Arrows
When you’re traveling, you love grabbing a window seat on the plane so that you can enjoy the views below. Chances are that if you do that enough, you’ll see one of these mysterious concrete arrows. There are dozens of them seemingly scattered around the United States, including in Idaho.
Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!
You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
Viral Post Sorted States Into Hogwarts Houses–Do We Agree With Idaho’s Placement?
The Sorting Hat has spoken! This week, a post has gone viral that sorted every state in the country into a Hogwarts House. The problem? As a Harry Potter fan, I disagree with almost every decision this list made. I'm not going to let it slide, it must be addressed. Especially when it comes to Idaho.
Tales From Idaho’s Most Unusual Gas Station
This was my first experience in Idaho. I bought gas in Utah after leaving Wyoming. It was a blustery day in winter and my Jeep was packed with some furnishings, dishes, and clothes. I wasn’t getting great mileage and having earlier almost run out of gas, I needed to find a pump and fast. I got off the highway in Sublett and found a station where some animals are penned alongside the building.
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Willow
Don’t let her wild looks fool you – this girl is as sweet as they come! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Willow, a little under 2 years old Siberian Husky and Alaskan Malamute mix from Boise, Idaho. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines, de-wormed, current on flea and tick meds, and micro-chipped. Willow does well with other dogs but needs a home without cats (or chickens).
Southern Idaho’s Best Swimming Hole Where Swimming Isn’t Allowed
Southern Idaho has so many incredible spots to spend an afternoon cooling off in remote, picturesque surroundings. One of my favorite places to hang out I visited multiple times before I was informed that the park's most beautiful attraction is actually off-limits to the general public for safety concerns. I...
Treasure Valley's longest commute
As the valley grows so does the length of our daily commutes. But for a Kuna couple getting to work involves a lot more than just hitting a few red lights and off ramps.
The Old Idaho Penitentiary is Hosting an Experience Like No Other
The Old Idaho Penitentiary is a historic landmark in downtown Boise that is unlike any other. For 101 years, it was a prison that incarcerated thousands of inmates, and around 130 of them died during that time for some cause or another. It is said to be one of the...
Historian Claims Lost Gold Lies Near Old South Idaho Wagon Trails
For those that know a little bit about Idaho's gold rush history, there were stagecoach trails throughout southern Idaho that were used to transport gold and cash back and forth. From Pocatello to Boise, there is said to be lost loot stashed by bandits near some of these known trails that still hasn't been recovered.
Two hospitalized after bridge jumper lands on raft in Boise River
BOISE, Idaho — Warning: The video in this article could be disturbing to some viewers. As an engine with the Boise Fire Department patrolled from the Bank of the Boise River Saturday afternoon, its crew was forced into action after a bridge jumper landed on a raft full of people in the water.
MIX 106
Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0