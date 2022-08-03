ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Dairy industry representatives from the East Coast and Midwest passed through Idaho Falls this week in 1922, surveying the area for possibilities and getting some sightseeing done on the side. “The unanimous opinion of the visitors as expressed by them was that Idaho is an ideal state,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “According to them, the high freight rates are detrimental to profit in shipping raw materials out of this state, but the finished products, such as butter, cheese and hogs could be marketed at considerable gain. It also came to light during the meeting that eastern dairymen are paying as high as $30 a ton for hay on the Atlantic seaboard and are realizing a profit at that high price, which tended to prove that the grower could easily realize a fortune by feeding his own dairy herds. After a meeting in Idaho Falls, the group boarded the Oregon Short Line Railroad’s Yellowstone Special for a visit in Ashton.
Idaho Youth Ranch focuses on the future after suffering massive fire

BOISE, Idaho — Around 1:45 the afternoon of Monday, July 18, a huge plume of thick, black smoke rose above the Boise Bench. A fire fueled by tons of donated clothing and household goods was tearing through the Idaho Youth Ranch distribution center's outside yard on West Irving Street. Over the next several hours and into the next morning firefighters poured 638,000 gallons of water on the fire.
Small-town Puget Sound has a North Idaho feel

Some folks around these parts don’t like being compared to the people over on the westside of Washington. Something about deep blue vs. deep red, and, look, I don’t want to get into a primary color debate here, but it seems to me that poor yellow gets ignored entirely.
Idahoans compete in second annual 'Mullet Catwalk' at Kuna Days

KUNA, Idaho — Hundreds of community members took to Bernie Fisher City Park Friday afternoon as the annual Kuna Days celebration kicked off. Friday's opening-night entertainment included live music, a Reptile Adventures exhibit, vendor and food booths and a beer garden. The Kuna Chamber of Commerce said this year's theme is "Tailgating Party," with events scheduled through Saturday night.
Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!

You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
Tales From Idaho’s Most Unusual Gas Station

This was my first experience in Idaho. I bought gas in Utah after leaving Wyoming. It was a blustery day in winter and my Jeep was packed with some furnishings, dishes, and clothes. I wasn’t getting great mileage and having earlier almost run out of gas, I needed to find a pump and fast. I got off the highway in Sublett and found a station where some animals are penned alongside the building.
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Willow

Don’t let her wild looks fool you – this girl is as sweet as they come! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Willow, a little under 2 years old Siberian Husky and Alaskan Malamute mix from Boise, Idaho. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines, de-wormed, current on flea and tick meds, and micro-chipped. Willow does well with other dogs but needs a home without cats (or chickens).
