ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Conor McGregor will begin his acting career with ‘Road House’ reboot

By Jon Silman
wegotthiscovered.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Mike Tyson issues stern warning over upcoming Hulu biopic

Back in July, Hulu released a trailer for a biopic starring everyone’s favorite face-tattoo wearing, former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. Now, Tyson shared some choice words on Twitter about the project. The series, called Mike, is a story based on the life of Tyson. It arrives courtesy of...
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Conor McGregor’s statement on making film debut with Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House remake

It’s been over a year since Conor McGregor last fought in the UFC, and while he’s not planning to give up MMA quite yet, he is exploring other opportunities. The Irishman is set to make his acting debut in the upcoming “Road House” remake of the classic ’80s film that starred Patrick Swayze. McGregor will […] The post Conor McGregor’s statement on making film debut with Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House remake appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
MMA Fighting

Conor McGregor joins ‘Road House’ cast in leading role

Conor McGregor has booked a leading role in the Amazon Studios remake of “Road House,” the production company announced on Monday. McGregor joins Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the 80s cult classic, which begins filming this month in the Dominican Republic. The ex-champ’s role has not been announced, but Deadline reported he will play an original character.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena And Shay Shariatzadeh Get Married For The Second Time

Over the weekend, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh tied the knot for a second time. The two have been married for nearly two years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends couldn’t attend the first ceremony in Tampa, Florida. According to TMZ, the couple got married at...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Silver
Person
Patrick Swayze
Person
Beau Knapp
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Lukas Gage
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Billy Magnussen
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Daniela Melchior
realitytitbit.com

Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white

Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Says the Game Show ‘Is Becoming More Like a Sport’

Although dating back to the 1960s, the format that most have come to love about the game show Jeopardy! started in 1984 with Alex Trebek. Since then, the show has become what some consider to be the greatest game show in television history. But while the format hasn’t changed in decades, a new type of player has. Once known for stumping players, Jeopardy! is now a place of champions. And what is more surprising is the fact that it seemed to happen overnight.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road House#Boxing#Film Star#Ufc#Espn
PWMania

Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event

AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SPORTbible

Hasim Rahman Jr releases new video of Jake Paul RUNNING AWAY from him in sparring session

Hasim Rahman Jr has released footage of Jake Paul running away from him during a sparring session, as the fallout from their cancelled fight continues. Watch the video below:. Rahman Jr was due to fight Paul at Madison Square Garden on Saturday after being drafted in as a replacement for Tommy Fury, who was forced to pull out of the event after being denied entry to the United States.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy