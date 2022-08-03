Conor McGregor will begin his acting career with ‘Road House’ reboot

Read on wegotthiscovered.com
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Mike Tyson issues stern warning over upcoming Hulu biopic
Back in July, Hulu released a trailer for a biopic starring everyone’s favorite face-tattoo wearing, former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. Now, Tyson shared some choice words on Twitter about the project. The series, called Mike, is a story based on the life of Tyson. It arrives courtesy of...
Conor McGregor’s statement on making film debut with Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House remake
It’s been over a year since Conor McGregor last fought in the UFC, and while he’s not planning to give up MMA quite yet, he is exploring other opportunities. The Irishman is set to make his acting debut in the upcoming “Road House” remake of the classic ’80s film that starred Patrick Swayze. McGregor will […] The post Conor McGregor’s statement on making film debut with Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House remake appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Tyson praises Dana White after UFC president refuses millions to promote Hulu series
Mike Tyson has offered his praise for Dana White after the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president reportedly turned down millions to promote the upcoming Hulu series Mike. If you haven’t seen the trailer for Mike it’s certainly worth a watch (see HERE). The limited series is coming to Hulu on...
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor joins ‘Road House’ cast in leading role
Conor McGregor has booked a leading role in the Amazon Studios remake of “Road House,” the production company announced on Monday. McGregor joins Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the 80s cult classic, which begins filming this month in the Dominican Republic. The ex-champ’s role has not been announced, but Deadline reported he will play an original character.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Star Gary Coleman Stormed Out of an Interview After He Was Accused of Domestic Violence
Gary Coleman's life after 'Diff'rent Strokes' wasn't always happy. He once stormed out of an interview after facing upsetting accusations.
John Cena And Shay Shariatzadeh Get Married For The Second Time
Over the weekend, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh tied the knot for a second time. The two have been married for nearly two years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends couldn’t attend the first ceremony in Tampa, Florida. According to TMZ, the couple got married at...
Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white
Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars
These five celebrities have done something in the past that Ferrari did not like. As a result, they cannot buy them anymore. The post Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Sylvester Stallone celebrates his 'brave' daughter Sophia 'going for it' and facing her fear of spiders in an Instagram video
Sophia Stallone, 25, told her dad's Instagram followers, "I'm actually more scared of spiders after doing that…."
‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Says the Game Show ‘Is Becoming More Like a Sport’
Although dating back to the 1960s, the format that most have come to love about the game show Jeopardy! started in 1984 with Alex Trebek. Since then, the show has become what some consider to be the greatest game show in television history. But while the format hasn’t changed in decades, a new type of player has. Once known for stumping players, Jeopardy! is now a place of champions. And what is more surprising is the fact that it seemed to happen overnight.
‘Top Gun’ star John Leguizamo and others criticize James Franco as choice to play Fidel Castro
There’s been a movement in Hollywood the past few years for the industry to pay more attention to white actors playing roles outside of their race. The issue was brought to the forefront recently with the news that actor James Franco would be portraying Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro. James...
Becky Hill Fires Back At Sexist Trolls Who Criticised Her Euro 2022 Outfit
Pop star Becky Hill has fired back at social media trolls who criticised the outfit she fashioned for her performance at the Euro 2022 final. The 28-year-old took to the stage in the middle of Wembley Stadium before the Lionesses kicked off against Germany, and went on to secure major trophy success.
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
Hasim Rahman Jr releases new video of Jake Paul RUNNING AWAY from him in sparring session
Hasim Rahman Jr has released footage of Jake Paul running away from him during a sparring session, as the fallout from their cancelled fight continues. Watch the video below:. Rahman Jr was due to fight Paul at Madison Square Garden on Saturday after being drafted in as a replacement for Tommy Fury, who was forced to pull out of the event after being denied entry to the United States.
Don’t be surprised if Nate Diaz ‘stops’ Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 — He’s ‘not as good as they say he is’
Nate Diaz will (finally) return to combat sports action when he collides with welterweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev in the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Diaz remains a huge betting underdog against “Borz” in what could be the Stockton...
Mady Dewey is 'Jumping For Joy' After 'Sports Illustrated' Swim Search News
Mady Dewey can now add 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie to her resume and she's super excited about it. The young model took to social media to share the news that she had officially been named a 2023 rookie for the publication–a title she achieved by participating in the 2022 SI Swim Search.
UFC 279 ‘Bad Meets Evil’ video promo sparks reaction from Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev
Whether you agree with the matchmaking or not, the upcoming welterweight tilt between fan favorite Nate Diaz and undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev should be an absolute banger. Diaz finally came to terms on his final UFC fight last month and booked a meeting with Chimaev at UFC 279 this coming...
