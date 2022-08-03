FBI needs help identifying a bank robber in Pembroke Pines

Read on cw34.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What really is the bizarre Miami Circle?Evie M.Miami, FL
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In MiamiBryan DijkhuizenCoral Gables, FL
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
Salty Donut Is Coming To Tampa Next YearBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Related
Kings Point Resident Cuffed, Jailed By PBSO
Fourth Arrest, According To Palm Beach County Jail. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s another arrest for another resident of senior living community Kings Point in Delray Beach. Edwin Hall of Brittany G was taken into custody in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: Battery on a Nurse and Auto Theft
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Aug. 1, 2022. The victim last saw his vehicle parked and locked in his front driveway on 07/31/22. The victim discovered on the same day that his vehicle had been stolen by unknown suspect(s) by unknown means.
1 shot in domestic dispute in West Palm Beach
One person was shot Sunday morning in West Palm Beach. Police responded to Whitehall condominiums at 3501 Village Boulevard in the 6 a.m. hour and located one shooting victim.
Parkland Crime Update: Chicken on Doorstep and Fraud by General Contractor
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Aug. 1, 2022. On 07/28/2022, a witness heard a glass break and observed a subject wearing a sweatsuit and a ski mask inside the victim’s vehicle. The witness ran into a business to call 911 and returned, and the subject was gone. Unknown if in vehicle or on foot. Responding units circulated for the subject, with negative results. The loss was a black duffel bag containing a MacBook Air laptop and a pair of headphones. Tot. Est. Loss: $1,350.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw34.com
Domestic dispute ends in shooting, one person hospitalized
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police responded to a domestic dispute shooting that left one person hospitalized in West Palm Beach. Officers said they received the call on Sunday morning for an apparent shooting at Whitehall Condominiums at 3501 Village Blvd. Police say the...
cw34.com
Bad dentist, disgruntled employee, and a Costco caper: Week in review
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best photos from the biggest stories of the past week in news. Woman caught shoplifting computer equipment and groceries from Costco. Investigators are looking for help identifying a woman who walked off with more than $3,000 worth of items from Costco without paying for them.
cw34.com
Former CNN anchor arrested for hit-and-run in Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested after a hit-and-run in Palm Beach, per authorities. The Palm Beach Police Department said it responded to the incident on Thursday, July 28, where they learned a white Mercedes struck the back of a black Ford before fleeing the scene.
CBS4 Exclusive: Police say repeat offender caught on video stealing $800 worth of meat
MIAMI - West Miami Police say new surveillance video shows a brazen food bandit who strikes the same supermarket twice over a 4-day period, stealing $800 worth of meat.The video obtained exclusively by CBS4 shows the suspect entering the Tropical Supermarket in the middle of the day last Sunday and Wednesday.West Miami Police detective Richard Menor said the man casually enters the store around 1 p.m. on Sunday and just after noon on Wednesday and goes to the meat department and loads up his backpack with the meat and is then seen leaving the store at 6190 S.W. 8th St. All...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw34.com
Woman found dead in a canal in Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a woman was pulled out of a canal in Tamarac on Sunday morning. Just after 9 a.m., the Broward Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a body floating in a canal just off of NW 59th Place. District deputies, Tamarac Fire Rescue...
tamaractalk.com
Undercover Detectives Catch Teen Prowlers In Tamarac
Undercover detectives in Tamarac caught two teenagers prowling for cars to target in the Sun Vista and Central Parc communities, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives spotted three prowlers on Aug. 3 while working to solve a string of recent car burglaries in the area. The...
POLICE: Delray Beach Woman Flees Crash After Using Marijuana
Mallory Fleming Allegedly Urinates On Self, Gives Witnesses The Finger, Then Makes Race Statement To African American Officer… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Mallory Fleming is facing five charges Saturday morning following a hit and run crash in Delray Beach on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Former Miami-Dade Police employee sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for fraud
MIAMI. Fla. (CBS12) — A former employee of the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison on Thursday, after fraudulently obtaining over $117,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. FBI Miami said Elisa Rivera, 51, was a long-term employee for the MDPD as an Administrative Officer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Gunman threatens dry cleaner’s customer: ‘I actually thought I was going to die’
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A routine morning dry cleaning pickup went horribly wrong on Friday in North Miami. A customer used his mobile phone to record a representative of My Cleaners, at 13027 NW 7 Ave., who brandished a gun and threatened him from behind the counter. The My...
Miami man faces charges after drugs, guns, undersized lobster found in Keys
MIAMI - A search warrant at a Key Largo residence yielded more than four pounds of marijuana, guns, other drugs and resulted in the arrests of two men. Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies said Anthony Kevin Ibanez, 21, of Miami, and Jesse Lee Perrine, 31, of Key Largo, were charged with multiple possession of marijuana and cocaine charges as well as possession of an undersized lobster found in the kitchen refrigerator.The search was focused on a home located in the 800 block of Largo Road. Here is what deputies said they found during their search of the property:• 4.6 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags• Nearly half a pound of loose marijuana • 1.4 grams of cocaine • Two AR-15 rifles • Two Glock handguns • Assorted pills without prescriptions• THC vape cartridges and THC wax paper • 1 undersized Florida spiny lobster Both men were taken to jail.
CLAIM: Delray Beach Woman Used Crack Cocaine, Said “Mean Things” On $5M Farm
VICTIM: “While Ms. Harmon Was Hitting Him, She Was Saying Mean And Hurtful Things.” UPDATE: New Details On Double Arrest Of Liara Harmon. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Liara Harmon allegedly was using crack cocaine and drinking in the home on a $5M Wellington […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From Clients
Two Miami accountants face organized crime charges and other federal charges after committing tax fraud. The duo allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars from clients. Per Miami-Dade police records, Juan Carlos Mendieta, 50, of Miami Gardens and Leandro Machado Gonzalez, 26, operated a tax preparation firm called Famous Accounting, Inc.
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer hospitalized after police-involved crash in North Miami; 7News source says driver in custody
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An on-duty Miami-Dade Police officer was taken to the hospital after, police said, the officer was involved in a crash in North Miami. North Miami Police, Miami-Dade Police, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 125th Street and Fifth Avenue, just before 2:45 p.m., Saturday.
Ex-Coral Springs Mayor Imprisoned For Child Molestation Has Died
John Sommerer, who served as mayor of Coral Springs for a decade before his imprisonment for molesting a child, died Tuesday. He was 74. Sommerer, a certified public accountant, was forced from his mayoral job by term limits in 2004 after 10 years in office. He sought the office again in 2006 and lost to current Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook.
BET
Florida Woman Charged With Running Ponzi Scheme Targeting Haitian-Americans
A Florida woman of Haitian descent was charged on July 26 by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for using a “Ponzi-like” scheme to swindle 80 investors out of approximately $900,000, the SEC announced. According to the allegations, Alexandra Robert, 23, of Palm Beach County and two companies...
cw34.com
Over 800 traffic stops, 450 citations written as a result of Operation 'Hot Wheels'
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced the results of nine Operation "Hot Wheels" events it conducted in the county. Operation "Hot Wheels" aimed to hold accountable car clubs that would meet and break numerous traffic laws, including racing and reckless driving, per the sheriff's office.
Comments / 2