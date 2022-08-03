ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Report outlines recommendations for Pennsylvania law enforcement

By George Stockburger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=442jTZ_0h3bbA7Q00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission has released a report with recommendations to improve law enforcement in Pennsylvania.

The May 13 report includes recommendations such as requirements for State Troopers to identify themselves during traffic stops and documenting citizen encounters. Recommendations regarding body cameras and use of force policies were also made.

The reports, along with responses from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and the Department of Corrections Parole Field Services (DOC), can be found on the Commission’s website .

Citizen Engagement:

1. Citizen Engagement and Communication: PSP should require all PSP members to identify themselves during traffic stops and provide the reason(s) for the stop.

2. Documenting Citizen Encounters: PSP should modify its policies around verbal warnings to ensure that citizens have the option to receive written documentation of a traffic stop.

Enhancements to Policies and Programs:

1. Use of Force Policy Enhancements: The DOC should enhance its use of force policy to include a definition of “reasonable force” consistent with United States Supreme Court precedent (this mirrors similar recommendations regarding PSP’s and DCNR’s use of force policies that were adopted at previous Commission meetings). The DOC should also consider revising its policy to ensure that adequate care is provided to any individual who is injured during a use of force incident.

2. Body Worn Cameras: The DOC should implement a body worn camera program as recommended by best practices (this mirrors similar recommendations to PSP and DCNR that were adopted at previous Commission meetings).

3.      Traffic Enforcement Activity Using Criminal Indicators: PSP should adopt a formal policy requiring either quarterly or annual analysis of traffic enforcement data, to be made publicly available. Data should include demographic information, duration of traffic stops, and other information to determine the effectiveness of PSP’s use of criminal indicators in developing reasonable suspicion for initiating traffic stops and/or probable cause for subsequent searches of vehicles. PSP should use this data to evaluate whether the use of criminal indicators should continue in its current form.

“The reports we are issuing today continue the Commission’s important work, especially in improving police engagement with residents,” said Deputy State Inspector General and Commission Chairperson, Sha S. Brown. “PSP and the DOC are on the right path as they work to enhance their policies and procedures and deliver excellent customer service to everyone they encounter in Pennsylvania.”

Multiple charged after 40-person fight in Owego

Governor Tom Wolf created the Commission in 2020 by Executive Order. The Commission is comprised of 21 voting members and six ex-officio members . Voting members include one representative from each of PSP’s current 15 Troop geographic areas and six citizen members who are chosen at-large.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Doctor Gets 15 Years for Drug Dealing

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Dr. Raymond Kraynak, age 65, of Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on August 3, 2022, to 15 years imprisonment by Chief United States District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Chief Judge Brann also ordered Kraynak to pay restitution in the amount of $22,365 to the victims or their families.
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Most Wanted suspect captured; Pennsylvania State Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspect on Pennsylvania State Police’s Five Most Wanted in the Harrisburg area has been captured. According to Pennsylvania State Police PIO Trooper Megan Frazer, a warrant was served for Tia Lashay Williams, who was wanted for a 2020 escape in Harrisburg. Court records...
HARRISBURG, PA
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Introduces New Tool To Fight Drug And Alcohol Addiction

On August 3, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) joined drug and alcohol treatment provider Pyramid Healthcare to help more addicts find high-quality treatment. The DDAP and Pyramid joined in Dallas, PA, to encourage the free and confidential Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards Platform, ATLAS, in Pennsylvania, according to the Department of Drug and Alcohol.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
WETM 18 News

Pipeline developer charged with environmental crimes in Pennsylvania

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Energy Transfer has been convicted of criminal charges related to the construction of two major pipelines in Pennsylvania. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries of Energy Transfer, L.P. (Energy Transfer), were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Man Charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide in Parkesburg

PARKESBURG, PA — Clifford E. Wilson, age 41, of West Lampeter Township, Lancaster County has been charged with criminal attempt homicide and related charges after the Chester County District Attorney’s Office approved the filing on August 4th, 2022. Parkesburg Borough Police say that on July 8, 2022, officers...
PARKESBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psp#State#Doc
FOX 43

State Police searching for gas thief

JONESTOWN, Pa. — A Lebanon County man discovered someone stole the gas out of his car when he tried to start it on Wednesday afternoon in Jonestown. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the vehicle had been parked in the victim's driveway on the 200 block of West Market Street, for several weeks, inoperable due to mechanical issues.
JONESTOWN, PA
FOX 43

Pa. State Police investigate Franklin County burglary

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery that took place on Wednesday at the Forrester Farm Equipment located on Orchard Road in Greene Township, Franklin County. Around midnight on Aug. 3, an unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the store and ransacked several offices and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
YourErie

PSP reports recent liquor control efforts

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement has released a new report of its recent activity. In total, the bureau received 55 complaints. It conducted age compliance checks at five locations, issued 10 violation letters, 33 warning letters and made one criminal arrest, according to the report published on Aug. 3. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania doctor sentenced for fatal “pill mill”

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – A central Pennsylvania doctor has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for operating what the U.S. Attorney’s Office called a “massive pill mill” that distributed approximately 9.5 million units of oxycodone, hydrocodone, oxycontin, and fentanyl to patients over three and a half years.
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
abc27.com

One dead after Lancaster County crash

SADSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person died after a two-vehicle crash occurred on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Sadsbury Township, Lancaster County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to county officials, the crash occurred at...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania's newest political party has candidates for governor and senator on ballot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania has a new political party, the Keystone Party, and it's running candidates for both governor and U.S. senator this November."All the political parties out there today, they rarely talk about the solutions to problems, solutions that every day Pennsylvanians are already on board with," said Keystone Party Chair Gus Tatlas.Tatlas says the views of many Pennsylvanians cannot be reflected by only two parties. "Is it reasonable to think that only two major parties can accurately represent the voices of all those people? No. it's ridiculous. So when we are out on the street, collecting all those petitions,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy