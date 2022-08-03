Three Atlantic Health System hospitals receive five-star rating by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in updated hospital quality star rating

Read on wrnjradio.com
NJ requires these vaccinations before your child attends school
Health officials claim there are still countless families in the Garden State who've fallen behind with their kids' immunization schedules in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. You're being advised to start the process of getting your kids back on track — several immunizations are required in order for your...
Study results confirm why NJ needs to try out a 4-day workweek
Earlier this year, one of the largest trials of its kind took place in the United Kindom. The idea was to see on a large scale if moving from a traditional five-day workweek to a four-day workweek would make sense. Now that this study has been underway for some time,...
New Jersey recognizes August as National Immunization Awareness Month
NEW JERSEY – In recognition of August as National Immunization Awareness Month, the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) is encouraging everyone, especially children heading back to school, to stay up to date on all vaccinations, including their COVID-19 vaccines. Governor Murphy last week proclaimed August as Immunization Awareness...
N.J. reports 2,746 COVID cases, 9 deaths. Rate of transmission remains under 1.
New Jersey on Saturday reported another 2,746 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine new confirmed deaths. The number of high-risk counties as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped to 14 on Friday. The number is up from only six in mid-July, but down from 18 on Thursday....
Murphy signs costly auto insurance law that will affect 1.1M N.J. drivers
More than 1 million New Jersey drivers will likely pay more to insure their vehicles after Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed a controversial bill into law. The measure will hike the minimum amount of liability insurance in the Garden State from its current $15,000 coverage to $25,000 beginning in 2023, and a minimum of $35,000 starting in 2026. Industry officials said about 1.1 million drivers will pay roughly $125 more each year.
3 New Jersey orthopedic groups merge, form Ortho East
Three orthopedic groups have merged to form Ortho East, they announced Aug. 2. University Spine Center, Academy Orthopaedics and High Mountain Orthopedics, are all in Wayne, N.J., and will offer more niche specialties in New York and New Jersey. Services include sports medicine, imaging, joint replacement and spine and trauma...
New Study Reveals How Bad New Jersey’s Credit Card Debt Is
It has been a rough couple of years in New Jersey. Prices of everything are out of control and seem to be getting higher. Many New Jersey residents are running up some high credit card debt. Did you ever feel like New Jersey is getting hit harder than most states?...
New Jersey pharmacy admits to illegally prescribing opioids to patients
U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger has announced Dunn Meadow Pharmacy in Fort Lee illegally distributed prescription opioids and gave kickbacks to health care providers.
Funding for spotted lanternfly treatment available to all New Jersey counties
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Agriculture has announced that reimbursement funding is available for all New Jersey counties for treatment of the spotted lanternfly. The funding amount can be as much as $15,000 and possibly more. The funds will be given to municipalities for costs they...
Acting AG Platkin establishes Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion within Department of Law and Public Safety
NEW JERSEY – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Friday issued an Executive Directive that formally establishes the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (ODEI) within the Department of Law & Public Safety (LPS), which will be led by Assistant Attorney General Lora Fong, LPS’s current and first Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer.
Housing Crisis Solved for 3 Million New Jersey Residents Living Below Poverty Line Under New Legislation
New Jersey has made a breakthrough in the housing situation. A residential neighbourhood in East Brunswick, NJ.(photovs/iStock) New Jersey's caught plenty of attention this year with new laws and bills. While some are controversial and keeping residents in a transitional phase (walking back to your car for your reusable shopping bags has become the modern-day walk-of-shame,) one of New Jersey’s new laws isn’t getting enough attention.
Murphy signs laws to protect N.J. consumers from financial predators
New Jersey consumers will see greater protection from predatory financial practices in the tax preparation and service industries under a package of bills signed into law on Friday by Gov. Phil Murphy. The new laws, all sponsored by Democrats, include requirements for tax preparers and service contract providers, while also...
N.J. is offering up to $4K to help you buy an electric car. Here’s what you need to know.
Thinking about buying an all-electric car but still on the fence?. Millions of dollars have already gone out the door to help get New Jersey drivers behind the wheel of electric vehicles since Gov. Phil Murphy last month announced a $60 million program to entice people to buy them. But...
Inflation will push New Jersey’s minimum wage above $14 in January
The state was scheduled to raise the minimum wage by $1 in January, but inflation will push the increase a few pennies upward. The post Inflation will push New Jersey’s minimum wage above $14 in January appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Amid teacher shortage, N.J. looks for ways to make it easier to become an educator
With school districts continuing to face serious teacher shortages, New Jersey officials on Wednesday considered several proposals to make it easier to become a teacher in the state. In a marathon 4.5 hour public meeting, the New Jersey Board of Education Wednesday reviewed a host of rule changes regarding standards...
NJ program feeds families in need with help from restaurants
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Many restaurants were hard hit during the pandemic and are now facing tough times with rising inflation.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, a New Jersey program allows nonprofits to purchase foods from restaurants throughout the state in order to feed families and bridge the gap.At Cafe Peanut in Jersey City, there were hundreds of bags loaded with gourmet meals to be delivered to families in need."We know hunger waits for no one," said Dr. Leeja Carter, with the Coalition for Food and Health Equity.The Sustain and Serve Hunger Project by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA)...
COVID or NOVID? Are You Part of the Never Had COVID Club? (POLL)
Eighteen of 21 counties in New Jersey — or most of the state — are reporting a high risk for transmission of COVID. So why is it that some people — maybe you — have successfully avoided COVID through Delta, Omicron and now the latest BA.4 and BA.5 variants.
New Jersey’s Plastic Bag Ban Leads to Rampant Increase in Theft of Shopping Baskets
TRENTON, NJ – Never mind the piles of heavy-duty reusable bags piling up in your...
New Jersey Town Named Among America’s Most Adorable Seaside Towns
There are few things New Jersey residents are more proud of than our amazing beaches and beach towns, and now one is getting some great national attention. As you head up and down the amazing Jersey Shore you come across some of the cutest, most amazing seaside towns you could ever imagine.
Some of the most polluted and toxic sites in NJ now have new life
The United States Environmental Protection Agency makes distinctions between redeveloping lands that have been designated as Superfund areas, and other contaminated sites such as brownfields. For the former, there are nearly 60 sites in New Jersey that have cleared a certain level of remediation to be declared safe for reuse,...
