Three Atlantic Health System hospitals receive five-star rating by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in updated hospital quality star rating

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Many restaurants were hard hit during the pandemic and are now facing tough times with rising inflation.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, a New Jersey program allows nonprofits to purchase foods from restaurants throughout the state in order to feed families and bridge the gap.At Cafe Peanut in Jersey City, there were hundreds of bags loaded with gourmet meals to be delivered to families in need."We know hunger waits for no one," said Dr. Leeja Carter, with the Coalition for Food and Health Equity.The Sustain and Serve Hunger Project by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA)...

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO