Mother charged with child abuse, neglect after police find toddler dead in Virginia Beach hotel

Read on www.wusa9.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen Walters
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Hampton woman identified as body found on side of road in Hanover; death ruled as homicide
Authorities have identified the body found in Hanover County in July as of a 20-year-old woman from Hampton.
13newsnow.com
Not giving up hope: People still searching for Codi Bigsby
NORFOLK, Va. — Volunteers searched areas in Hampton once again on Saturday in hopes of finding Codi Bigsby. The 4-year-old boy hasn't been seen since his father, Cory Bigsby, reported him missing on January 31. Cory was brought in for questioning and arrested shortly after. He ended up being...
WAVY News 10
65-year-old man arrested for York County bank robbery
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 65-yearold man from Newport News was arrested Friday for a bank robbery that happened at Wells Fargo Bank on June 17. The Sheriff’s office says John Robert Runnebohm was arrested Friday in Newport News after investigators received information he was at a McDonalds. He was arrested without incident.
Father told judge mother was a danger to 2-year-old before daughter died in VB hotel room
In March, a father told a Washington D.C. family courts judge that he was concerned about his wife's deteriorating mental health and afraid for his daughter's safety when she was with her mother. Four months later, his toddler daughter is dead and her mother is charged with felony child abuse and neglect.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC12
Father warned of wife’s mental health issues before 2-year-old’s death
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - New details are coming to light after a 2-year-old was found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel room. According to WAVY, back in March, the girl’s father told a D.C. family courts judge he was concerned about his wife’s mental health. He also told the courts that he was afraid for his daughter’s safety when she was with her mother.
Deputies ID young woman found dead in Hanover
Officials with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office identified the body found off Winns Church Road on Thursday, July 21 is that of 20-year-old Raquiah Paulette King.
WTOP
Teen gets 10 years for shooting, wounding 2 at Virginia high school
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teen has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for shooting and wounding two fellow students at a Virginia high school. The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that the judge in Newport News handed down a punishment that will include time in a juvenile detention center as well as state prison.
Court documents: Woman texted friend saying she and her young daughter would 'look down on them from Heaven'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A bond hearing was continued Thursday morning for the mother of a toddler who was found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel on Monday morning. Leandra Andrade was charged with a Class 4 felony on Wednesday for child neglect and abuse. Around 3:30 a.m. on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13newsnow.com
Bus carrying children with special needs crashes in Virginia Beach
No child was hurt in the crash. Police say the driver had a medical emergency.
Police find toddler, with DC ties, dead in Virginia Beach hotel room
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police say a two-year-old girl, with D.C. connections, was found dead in a Virginia Beach Oceanfront hotel room Monday morning. The Virginia Beach Police Department said it discovered a young girl’s body in a hotel room in the 3600 block of Atlantic Avenue, in the Oceanfront area of the city, around 3:30 am. Police said they also found a woman, Leandra Andrade, of D.C., in that same room suffering from a medical emergency.
Teen gets 10 years for Heritage High School shooting
A Newport News judge sentenced Jacari Taylor to 10 years active prison time Friday for the shooting at Heritage High School last fall. Two other teens were hit by the gunfire.
20 kids safe, uninjured after bus crashes into ditch in Virginia Beach
According to reports from Virginia Beach dispatch, the bus was carrying about 20 children when it ran off the road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Virginia chase ends in Gates County
EURE – Deputies with the Gates County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a fugitive on the run out of the state of Virginia on Wednesday afternoon. According to Gates County Sheriff Ray Campbell, at approximately 5:10 p.m. Gates County Communications received information that officers with the Suffolk (Virginia) Police Department were in pursuit of a wanted suspect that was heading towards Gates County.
Lamont Johnson sentenced to 25 years; Virginia Beach judge calls case ‘vile and inhumane’
Lamont Johnson confessed to strangling his ex-girlfriend Bellamy Gamboa in the Virginia Beach townhome they shared with their 20-month-old twins. He was sentenced Tuesday to 25.5 years in prison.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
Newport News woman wins over $150,000 with Virginia Lottery
Kimberly McKay won after playing the Cash 5 with EZ Match. She bought her ticket online at valottery.com.
3 great pizza places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
Swimming advisory issued for section of Chesapeake Bay
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach issued a swimming and wading advisory in a section of the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday afternoon. City officials said recent testing shows bacteria levels between Starfish Road and Rockbridge Road do not meet state water quality standards. Therefore, they're asking people not to swim or wade in this area until further notice.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0