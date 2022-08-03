ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Mother charged with child abuse, neglect after police find toddler dead in Virginia Beach hotel

 4 days ago
Police find toddler, with DC ties, dead in Virginia Beach hotel room

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police say a two-year-old girl, with D.C. connections, was found dead in a Virginia Beach Oceanfront hotel room Monday morning. The Virginia Beach Police Department said it discovered a young girl’s body in a hotel room in the 3600 block of Atlantic Avenue, in the Oceanfront area of the city, around 3:30 am. Police said they also found a woman, Leandra Andrade, of D.C., in that same room suffering from a medical emergency.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
