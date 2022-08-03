ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NY

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias coming to Turning Stone Casino August 5th

By Thad Randazzo
 4 days ago

VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Turning Stone Resort & Casino is hosting comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias on Friday, August 5 th , and tickets are still on sale .

Iglesias has been called one of the funniest stand-up comedians in the world. In 2018, he was named to the Hollywood Reporter’s “Top 40 Comedy Players” issue that included other high-profile comedy greats like Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, and Lorne Michaels.

Gabe also received distinct honors for being one of the few headliners to sell out Madison Square Garden in New York, Staples Center in Los Angeles, and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

This is sure to be a performance you don’t want to miss out on! To purchase tickets and to find out more about upcoming shows at the Turing Stone Resort & Casino, you can visit their website, here .

