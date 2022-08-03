Read on www.foxbangor.com
Belfast Police arrest four on drug, warrant charges
BELFAST — On August 4, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Belfast Police Department received a 911 call of a suspicious person in the woods near Park Hill Road and Route 3 (Belmont Ave). When Officers arrived, they observed a female acting peculiar in the roadway who appeared to be under the influence of some sort of narcotics and that she had a needle in her hand, according to a news release from the Belfast PD.
Police recover items in more than a dozen Maine burglaries, make arrests
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WMTW) — Police say they have recovered items linked to 15 burglary cases in Hancock, Penobscot and Waldo counties, following an 8-month investigation. On Monday, Ellsworth Police, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police searched a home on Patterson Hill Road in Belfast. During that search, they recovered about $200,000 worth of stolen items, including power tools, utility trailers, snowmobiles, snowplows, tires and a vehicle, as well as drugs and about $3,000 in suspected drug money.
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Four women were arrested in Belfast Thursday after a drug investigation. The Belfast Police Department says officers responded to a woman acting suspicious in the woods near Route 3, who told them she’d purchased drugs from a nearby house. The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County...
Another Central Maine Resident Dies In Motorcycle Crash
Sadly, we are on course to have a record year for motorcycle crash deaths in the State of Maine. As of Friday, we had at least 22 motorcycle crash fatalities in 2022. Unfortunately, it appears that number has increased again... According to the KJ, a 34 year old man from...
Four transported to hospital following motor vehicle crash near Owls Head Lighthouse
OWLS HEAD — There have been fires along Lighthouse Road, according to one neighbor. People have been apprehended in the park while trying to hide from law enforcement. But, until now, nothing has been quite like this. Four people were transported to Pen Bay Medical Center, Sunday morning, Aug....
Drugs seized during bail check
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A bail check on a local man led police to seize $12,000 worth of drugs and over $2,000 cash in suspected drug proceeds on July 27, Southwest Harbor Police Chief John Hall said. Mount Desert Police officers Franklin Burke and Jarrod Hardy arrested Andrew Kuti-Hellmer, 34,...
Man Found Dead Following Overnight Fire in Baileyville, Maine
A 67-year-old-man was found dead early Friday following a fire in the Washington County town of Baileyville. The Baileyville Fire Department was called to a fire at a home at 24 Summit Street in the downtown area at 12:12 a.m., according to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. Firefighters discovered a deceased adult inside the home.
UPDATE: Damariscotta man safe after credit card used in Belfast
DAMARISCOTTA — The Damariscotta Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Ronald Slicer, 88, of Damariscotta, on Thursday afternoon. By mid-morning on Friday, a spokeswoman for the Maine State Police said Slicer had been safely located but offered no additional information. Slicer is described as a white male, 5’11”,...
Residents outraged by vehicle vandals
BANGOR — Residents of a Bangor apartment complex are demanding answers after multiple vehicles were found vandalized this past weekend. Brittany Black said she and her family were away from home when they were contacted to immediately check their cars. Black said after returning home she found her vehicle...
Maine State Police log week of August 4
ELLSWORTH — A Sedgwick man was arrested July 31 after allegedly damaging and threatening to burn down a residence. Travis Ruggiero, 33, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and terrorizing after Trooper Travis Chapman and Cpl. Owen Reed responded to the Sedgwick residence. Also on July...
New information on Winterport stabbing
WINTERPORT- There is new information about the stabbing that happened in Winterport . It happened at 215 Main Street on July 28.. According to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss, both people involved are 16 years old. The victim was initially taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical...
Victim & Passenger Identified in Tuesday Night Fatal Crash in Winslow
According to WABI TV 5, the driver and passenger in Tuesday's fatal crash in Winslow have been identified. WABI reports that the driver, 44-year-old Eric Drown, was driving the 2012 Jeep when he lost control and hit a utility pole. Drown died at the scene. Drown's passengers, a 13-year-old and...
Two injured in four-vehicle crash that closed Route 17 in Jefferson Aug. 3
JEFFERSON – Washington Fire Department, Union Ambulance, and Waldoboro EMS were a few of the agencies that assisted in a four-vehicle crash on Route 17, in Jefferson, Wednesday evening. Route 17 was closed to traffic from approximately 6:15 p.m. until 10 p.m. According to Lt. Brendan Kane, of the...
Police find missing Livermore Falls teen
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — A 16-year-old girl from Livermore Falls previously reported missing was found Monday night, police say. At approximately 8 p.m. Monday evening, the girl was found safe 1 mile from her home, according to a news release from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle dies
BANGOR– A pedestrian hit by a car in Hudson last week has died from his injuries. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says David York,65, was struck on route 221 in Hudson just after 4:30 pm on July 27. He was taken by life flight to Northern Light Eastern...
WINSLOW, MAINE: One Person Killed, Another Injured in Tuesday Evening Crash
Summertime in Maine means warmer weather, more things for people to do and more vehicles on the state's roadways than at any other point of the entire year. Sadly, at least most years, that also means more fatal traffic crashes. According to WGME 13, there was another fatal crash that...
Three people facing drug trafficking charges after a bust in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after a bust at a residence in Augusta. 43-year-old Lisa Chapman of Augusta is charged with with aggravated trafficking and theft by receiving stolen property among other charges. 32-year-old Aaron Dawson of New York and 42-year-old Shawn Lord of...
Groundbreaking for new fire station
PLYMOUTH — Plymouth town members say it’s been a long time coming after the official groundbreaking for the new fire station was held Friday. Past firemen, town officials, and Plymouth residents gathered together showing that new fire station approval was really a community effort. The fire department only...
Two year drug investigation ends with pair of Massachusetts men arrested
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two Massachusetts men are facing drug charges after a two year investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies. Lawrence Camillo and Joel Peralta, both 26, both from Lowell, Massachusetts have been arrested. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Bangor Maine Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration...
New recovery house opens in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — For people who are transitioning back into society after being in prison, or struggling with substance use disorder, it can be easy to fall back into old patterns. That's where Johnny Clark comes in. Clark and his partner, Brandon Tobey, have three sober living homes in...
