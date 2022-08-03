North Dakota infrastructure fund on track due to oil rebound

Read on www.newscenter1.tv
Related
newscenter1.tv
Local leaders try to solve housing affordability in Rapid City
RAPID VALLEY, S.D.- Heartland Heights, a new affordable housing complex, opened Wednesday in Rapid Valley. The event was celebrated with a ribbon cutting, speeches, and a tour of the available rooms in the complex. Mayor of Rapid City, Steve Allender, explained, “There is an obligation to keep prices in line...
newscenter1.tv
Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer passes away
PIERRE, S.D. — On Friday, the South Dakota Unified Judicial System announced that Fifth Circuit Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer passed away. Judge Flemmer was the longest current serving circuit judge in the state and dedicated nearly his entire legal career to serving the people of South Dakota. He graduated from the USD School of Law in 1981 and then worked in private practice until he was elected as Clark County State’s Attorney in 1984.
newscenter1.tv
Keeping everyone safe while on the road is important
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With the rally in full swing, the number of motorcyclists in the area has increased, and it’s important to know how to keep everyone safe on the roads. “There are more vehicles of all kinds in the area, so there is more traffic,” South Dakota Highway Patrol said. “There are vehicle drivers and motorcycle riders who may not be used to the narrow roads and sharp turns on the highways. There is also wildlife to watch for.”
newscenter1.tv
Shoot Safe: Handling a revolver
FALL RIVER COUNTY, S.D. — Revolvers are a classic short barrel gun, with popularity among beginner and experienced shooters. Regardless of experience level, it’s important to be reminded of basic safety and technique practices. I jumped right into practice with Conservation Officer Chris Dekker, with South Dakota Game,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newscenter1.tv
New Americans in search of tutors in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Literacy Council of the Black Hills is looking for volunteer tutors to help foreign students learn the English language. The council partners with libraries from all over the Black Hills and offers a learning environment for tutors and students to engage in one-on-one lessons.
Will North Dakota Ever Support Death-With-Dignity Options?
Public support for euthanasia is on the rise as is its political peril. Continue reading…
newscenter1.tv
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
The total — $49.3 million — is less than the $150 million sought by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son Jesse Lewis was among the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 attack in Newtown, Connecticut. But the trial marks the first time Jones has been held financially liable for peddling lies about the massacre, claiming it was orchestrated by the government to tighten gun laws.
Comments / 0